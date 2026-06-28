Box Office: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Together Rule 4 Of 10 Spots In Highest Grossing Bollywood Films Of All Time

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, power couples come and go, but when it comes to rewriting history books at the ticket window, no one does it quite like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Individually, they are absolute box office superstars, but together, their combined box office stature is unbelievable as they have created a record that might just remain unshakeable for decades to come.

As per the historic charts listing the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time (India Net Collection), DeepVeer’s dominance is something no one might have noticed! Believe it or not, the duo collectively stakes a claim on four out of the top ten positions! No other real-life Indian couple in the history of Cinema has ever enjoyed this kind of absolute hold!

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s Box Office

The undisputed crown of the entire list belongs to Ranveer Singh’s industry-shattering performance in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, which sits comfortably at Number 1 with a huge net collection of 1,186.32 crore in India, making it the first Hindi film to ever hit the 1,000 crore domestic net milestone.

Not far behind is its predecessor, the original Dhurandhar, ruling at number 2 with 894.49 crore. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone commands the number 3 spot with her very special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Atlee’s film earned 640.42 crore at the box office, where the actress’s unforgettable extended appearance made up for the film’s emotional core.

Deepika Padukone also rules at Number 7 with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which earned a net collection of 543.22 crore. What makes this achievement truly phenomenal is that their era of domination spans across a single genre – intense, patriotic thrillers stylized as action spectacles.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in history (India Net Collection).

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Dhurandhar: 894.49 crore Jawan: 640.42 crore Stree 2: 627.5 crore Chhaava: 615.39 crore Animal: 554 crore Pathaan: 543.22 crore Gadar 2: 525.5 crore Dangal: 387.39 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore

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