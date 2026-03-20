Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty, has taken an exit from theaters on a decent note. With collections slowing down, it was clear that the magnum opus would wrap up anytime soon, and with Dhurandhar 2’s fury hitting theaters, it has made an expected finish. Mounted on a huge budget, the film turned out to be a decent success story, earning just above 485 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The epic war film was theatrically released on January 23, 2026. It received mixed-to-decent reviews from critics, and word of mouth was similar. Before the release, it was expected to repeat the magic of Gadar 2, but it failed to do so as the film started losing momentum after a few days of its run. But still, due to a strong opening week, it could fetch a higher score in its lifetime run.

How much did Border 2 earn at the worldwide box office?

Border 2 started its domestic run by minting 32.1 crore net on day 1. In the lifetime run, it managed to multiply its opening-day collection by slightly over 11 times. As per the final collection update, the film earned 362.76 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 428.05 crore gross. Overseas, it earned 57.25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 485.3 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 362.76 crore

India gross – 428.05 crore

Overseas gross – 57.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 485.3 crore

Box office verdict of Border 2

Border 2 was reportedly made at a budget of 275 crore. Against this cost, it earned 362.76 crore net, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 87.76 crore. Calculated further, it equals 31.91% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 275 crore

India net collection – 362.76 crore

ROI – 87.76 crore

ROI% – 31.91%

Verdict – Plus

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