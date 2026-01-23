Border 2 Movie Review Rating:

“Maa chali gayi bhai. Raat mein achanak tabiyat bigdi, Raat mein koi le jane wala nahi tha. Subah jab aas pados wale aaye aur aspatal leke gaye lekin bahut der ho gayi thi,” this is just one of those emotional scenes where no matter how much you try, you cannot realize the pain of a soldier, living his life serving the nation, prioritizing motherland over his Boodhi Maa – a line that was depicted in the song Sandese Aate Hain as well, when Javed Akhtar wrote, “Wahin Thodi Door Hai Ghar Mera, Mere Ghar Mein Hai Meri Boodhi Maa, Meri Maa Ke Pairon Ko Chhoo Ke Tu, Use Uske Bete Ka Naam De.” Border 2 captures this emotion brilliantly as a soldier reads the letter and shares that his mother has passed away. He could not even attend the final rites since he was on duty!

Border 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

This is how men on duty live. This is how they struggle and fight not only on the battlefield, but with their emotions as well! These are men who are ready to fight, ready to protect, and ready to die! In one of the scenes, Varun Dhawan’s Hoshiyaar Singh roars, “Tum Ek Maaroge To Hazaar Aayenge, Hazaar Maaroge To Poora Hindustan Aayega.”

Anurag Singh in Border 2 makes sure to prove his mettle as JP Dutta’s worthy successor. And he does not disappoint at all. After nearly three decades, the war cry returns and rightfully returns to celebrate some more unsung heroes of the Battle of Basantar. The film is clearly divided into two halves, and the first half entirely focuses on the four heroes and their backstories, their families, and their training days!

Border 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

The four men of Border 2 hold their ground firmly, and all of them leave an impact! Sunny Deol’s Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri roars with short monologues throughout the film. While he is a father mourning the loss of a son, his grief-ridden eyes do not surrender. He brings the much-needed gravity to the film, and his dialogues raise the bar! Varun Dhawan plays Major Hoshiyaar Singh, and he handles the emotional beats of a soldier missing home with maturity, proving he can shoulder a nationalist epic. Ahan Shetty remains underutilized and gets less screen time than the other three, but his character arc makes you emotional for sure!

Diljit Dosanjh honestly is the soul of the film. Diljit provides the much-needed vulnerability. His performance reminds you of the human behind the uniform, making the stakes feel personal. His innocence and sincerity translate on screen brilliantly! Apart from the four men, Paramvir Singh Cheema and the four women – Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh also hold the screen brilliantly!

Border 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

After Kesari, director Anurag Singh takes over the mantle from JP Dutta. Singh’s strength lies in his ability to tell stories. And he does that powerfully. Dutta’s Border was an emotion that is now a permanent fixture in our memories. Writing a spiritual sequel to that is like trying to rewrite a scripture – you’d better have a good reason to do it. The script follows the Dutta Template religiously. We have letters from home, the camaraderie over shared meals, and the one soldier whose wedding is just around the corner.

While the writing successfully pulls the emotional strings, the first half captures the life of a soldier and celebrates it to the max. Anurag Singh makes sure he relies on making this film grand, and he does not fail. The only thing that is subpar is the VFX, but the other elements cover up for it pretty well! After a point, you get used to the VFX!

The background music of the film works in its favor, and so does the music! In fact, unlike JP Dutta, Anurag Singh does not use the 12-minute versions of the song depicting a soldier’s longing for his loved ones in Ghar Kab Aaoge or a soldier’s bitter-sweet celebration of winning a war in Mitti Ke Bete. And I am so mad for not getting the full versions of these brilliant songs. I understand the editing limitations, but I am still mad as an audience!

Border 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

Border 2 is a loud and proud celebration of the Indian Soldiers, and I celebrate this valor wholeheartedly! The film surprises you with the climax, and the final edit on the Mitti Ke Bete Song gives you goosebumps! My heart sank every time a soldier sang “Main Waapas Aaunga” because that is a promise a soldier should never make, because you do not know what future war holds! When a soldier’s final journey says, “Tera haal tu jaane baba main to khushi se paagal hun, Jis godi mein khela tha main chala usi ke kaandhe par,” I cried.

The film is emotional, hits the right chord and wins your heart!

3.5 star! Wonder why 3.5 despite a raving review? Only because it is still not Border! But it still gives its best shot at becoming one!

Border 2 Trailer

