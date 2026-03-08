Wicked: For Good, after a successful run worldwide, has finally been released in Japan. The film hit the Japanese screens this Friday and has been received with open arms. The Ariana Grande starrer musical has collected solid numbers on its opening day and witnessed a strong surge on day 2. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Just like the predecessor, the sequel is also facing a Doraemon movie at the box office in Japan. For the unversed, it is clashing with Nobita and the New Castle of the Undersea Devil. It is reportedly the 45th installment in the Doraemon franchise.

Wicked: For Good’s day 2 collection at the Japanese box office

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked: For Good stayed firm at the box office in Japan after a strong landing on Friday. On Saturday, day 2, the Ariana Grande starrer collected another $1.3 million in Japan. It is slightly less than Wicked’s day 2 collection. For the record, the first film collected $1.4 million on day 2 and saw a 41.9% increase. It experienced a 28.5% increase from its Friday opening day. In two days, the cumulative total of the Wicked sequel is $2.3 million.

Projected opening weekend

It has also been reported that Wicked: For Good is tracking to open in Japan with an opening weekend between $3.4 million and $3.7 million. The film has received strong word of mouth, and it is expected to perform well throughout its run at the Japanese box office.

More about its box office performance

According to Box Office Mojo’s updated report, Wicked’s sequel grossed $342.9 million in North America. Internationally, its cumulative total has reached $184.98 million, and, combined with its domestic cume, the worldwide collection stands at $527.9 million. Wicked: For Good was released in Japan on March 6.

Box office summary

Domestic – $342.9 million

International – $185 million

Worldwide – $527.9 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

