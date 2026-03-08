Dhurandhar 2, aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is all set to create mayhem at the box office, starting March 18, 2026. Advance booking for the paid previews is in full force. Ranveer Singh starrer has already surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express and is now targeting Stree 2’s historic record. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned in paid previews?

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has registered advance booking worth 8 lakh gross (without blocked seats) for the premiere shows. This includes combined pre-sales from all 5 languages – Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil. Over 1.2 lakh tickets have been sold from 6.5K shows available across the nation.

Maharashtra is witnessing the best craze in premiere pre-sales currently. Delhi and Gujarat are among the other leading circuits.

Dhurandhar 2 vs top paid previews in Bollywood!

Aditya Dhar’s directorial is on track to create history in paid previews. It has already surpassed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express, which registered premiere sales worth 6.75 crore.

It is now eyeing the historic record by Stree 2, which garnered 9.40 crore gross, clocking the highest premiere sales of all time in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun starrer needs only 1.40 crore more in the kitty, which will be added to the kitty with ease today.

Check out the top 3 paid previews of all time in Bollywood:

Stree 2: 9.40 crore Dhurandhar: The Revenge: 8 crore (11 days to go) Chennai Express: 6.75 crore

More about the spy action thriller sequel!

Dhurandhar 2 follows the events of Dhurandhar (2025). It will delve into the past of Hamza Ali, an Indian spy agent, whose real name is Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The ensemble cast features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera, among others. It will be released in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid al-Fitr.

