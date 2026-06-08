Scary Movie 6 became a sensation at the box office in its opening weekend. It collected solid numbers domestically and worldwide, setting a new franchise record, and it was also one of the best openings for the parody-comedy genre in years. Needless to say, it debuted at #1 in the domestic rankings, beating Masters of the Universe. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Biggest three-day debut in the franchise

The latest Scary Movie installment collected a solid $55 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It is the franchise’s biggest three-day opening, surpassing Scary Movie 3’s $49.7 million debut. It is also the biggest debut for a traditional parodic comedy film in over a decade. It has also surpassed the entire domestic haul of Scary Movie 5.

Crosses $100 million worldwide in its debut weekend

According to Box Office Mojo, Scary Movie 6 collected a massive $50.5 million at the international box office during its 5-day debut. Allied to the $55 million domestic debut, the worldwide opening weekend gross is $105.5 million. Therefore, it crossed the $100 million milestone in its opening weekend alone. It is again the biggest opening weekend ever in the Scary Movie franchise.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $55.0 million

International – $50.5 million

Worldwide – $105.5 million

More about the movie

According to reports, Scary Movie 6 has also beaten the global lifetime gross of Scary Movie 5 in just 5 days. For the record, Scary Movie 5 grossed $78.4 million worldwide. It is one of the biggest global debuts for comedy movies post-COVID and one of the biggest for horror movies. The film, made on a $30 million budget, is already a box-office success, earning over $30 million in profit on break-even in its opening weekend alone.

Scary Movie 6, featuring Anna Faris, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Regina Hall, was released on June 5.

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