Backrooms Worldwide Box Office: Kane Parsons’ Horror Phenomenon Has Earned 1,449% More Than Its Break-Even Target (Photo Credit: YouTube)

After Curry Barker’s Obsession, Kane Parsons’ Backrooms is also a massive success at the box office; it has earned monstrous returns on its small budget, and the film is still expected to add more to its worldwide collection. Before it ends its theatrical run, we are calculating the film’s returns against the break-even target. Keep scrolling for the deets.

According to reports, it is the fifth highest-grossing independent film ever at the worldwide box office. The Kane Parsons’ release is enjoying the title of being A24’s all-time highest-grossing film domestically and worldwide. It has also beaten Sinners and The Nun to become the 11th-highest-grossing horror movie worldwide.

Backrooms at the worldwide box office

Based on the latest numbers on Box Office Mojo, Backrooms has hit the $195.9 million cume at the box office in North America. It is also performing spectacularly at the international box office. The overseas total of the horror movie is $191.2 million and with that the collection has hit the $387.2 million cume at the worldwide box office. It is expected to earn between $390 million and $400 million at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $196 million

International – $191.2 million

Worldwide – $387.2 million

Backrooms earns strong returns on break even target at the worldwide box office

Kane Parsons‘ Backrooms is cheaper than expected, with a production cost of just $10 million. It had to earn just $25 million to break even. The horror movie collected the break-even mark and much more in its domestic opening weekend alone. After so many weeks since its release, the film has collected more than 15.5x the break-even target at the worldwide box office.

What is Backrooms about?

The film follows a therapist whose patient mysteriously vanishes into a dimension beyond reality. Determined to bring him back, she ventures into the unknown, confronting terrifying forces and unraveling unsettling mysteries in a desperate fight for survival. Backrooms was released on May 29.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Can It Join Avengers: Endgame & Deliver MCU’s Fastest 100 Crore Club?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News