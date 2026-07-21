Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Marvel )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is unleashing madness at the Indian box office. The advance bookings have commenced, and it has already sold over 230K tickets on BookMyShow. Can Tom Holland starrer join Avengers: Endgame and deliver the fastest 100 crore by MCU? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Which Marvel film was the fastest to enter the 100 crore club in India?

Most would have already guessed! Robert Downey Jr led Avengers: Endgame, which was the fastest film to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. It took 3 days to achieve the milestone, earning a massive 157.2 crore during its opening weekend. The second fastest was Avengers: Infinity War, which reportedly took 5 days to score a century.

Can Spider-Man: Brand New Day join the leagues of Avengers: Endgame?

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is confirmed to clock the second biggest opening for the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the Indian box office. Reports suggest that the day 1 collection could go as high as 48 crore net, leaving it only behind Avengers: Endgame (53.10 crore).

The buzz is sky-high, but Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial would have to open to positive reviews and maintain a strong hold during its opening weekend. The first weekend collection may stay lower than the 2019 magnum opus, but only time will tell if it ties with Avengers: Endgame, by entering the 100-crore club during the same duration.

MCU’s 7th entry into the 100 crore club in India

With that, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also become the 7th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to enter the 100 crore club in India. It would also mark Tom Holland’s second solo century after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Check out the MCU films at the Indian box office that have entered the 100 crore club (net collection):

Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore Deadpool & Wolverine: 135.25 crore Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: 126.94 crore Thor: Love And Thunder: 101.45 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Odyssey India Box Office Day 4: Beats Joker & 5 Others, Now The 34th Highest-Grossing Hollywood Film Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News