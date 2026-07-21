Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 11 Update! (Photo Credit: T-Series/Netflix/Instagram)

Ajay Devgn led Dhamaal 4 continues its spree of success at the Indian box office. The adventure comedy is climbing up the ladder each day, among the top 100 Hindi grossers of all time. It has surpassed two of Akshay Kumar’s films and is already eyeing Sky Force. Scroll below for the day 11 update!

How much did Dhamaal 4 earn on the second Monday?

According to the official update, Dhamaal 4 earned 3.31 crore net on day 11. It maintained a stable hold with less than 50% drop from last Friday of 6.19 crore. In the next two days, Indra Kumar’s directorial will face competition from Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Neta.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 134.10 crore. Against its reported budget of 150 crore, 89.4% of the investments have been recovered. It will soon gain the success tag.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Day 8: 6.19 crore

Day 9: 11.71 crore

Day 10: 13.80 crore

Day 11: 3.31 crore

Total – 134.10 crore

It’s Ajay Devgn vs Akshay Kumar!

Dhamaal 4 recently surpassed Salman Khan‘s Sikandar (129.95 crore) at the Indian box office. In the last 24 hours, it has also left behind Rowdy Rathore (131 crore) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.6 crore). The best is yet to come as it will beat Sky Force (134.93 crore) today, and then aim for Welcome To The Jungle (136.98 crore). By surpassing Akshay Kumar’s latest release, it will also emerge as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 11 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 134.10 crore

Budget recovery: 89.4%

India gross: 158.23 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

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