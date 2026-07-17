Paresh Rawal & Salman Khan (Photo Credit: Instagram/Wikipedia)

Over his long career, Salman Khan has worked with a number of actors, and many of them have often opened up about their experience of sharing screen space with the superstar. One such actor is Paresh Rawal, who has shared screen space with Salman in movies like Ready and Tiger Zinda Hai.

In a recent interaction, Paresh spoke about working with Salman and spoke about the perception that the actor can sometimes be difficult to work with. But he says his own experience of Salman has been quite the opposite. He spoke about the ease of working with the superstar and his kindness.

Paresh Rawal On Working With Salman Khan

Speaking about working with Salman, Paresh Rawal said, “Salman has never canceled my shoot. And even if you ever suffer a loss because of Salman, he will make sure you gain twice as much. I’ve never had any friction with him. He has never come late for my shoots. We’ve worked together in Ready and Tiger Zinda Hai. He’s a very friendly person and a great guy.”

What’s Next For Paresh Rawal & Salman Khan?

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal was last seen in Welcome To The Jungle, the newest chapter in the Welcome franchise. The actor continues to be a familiar face in both comedy and drama projects, with several films in the pipeline.

Salman Khan is gearing up for his next film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The project is being directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan’s 5 Upcoming Movies: From Naagzilla To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News