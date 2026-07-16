Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Movies (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan has carved a niche for himself among the younger generation of actors in Bollywood. With several movies to his credit over the years, the actor has steadily expanded his filmography across different genres. He is now attached to an interesting lineup of upcoming movies.

While an official announcement is still awaited, recent reports about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 have once again brought attention to the actor’s future lineup. From romance and fantasy to patriotism and sports dramas, here’s a look at Kartik Aaryan’s exciting line-up:

1. Naagzilla

Naagzilla is a fantasy comedy that promises to present Kartik in a completely new and quirky avatar. The larger-than-life entertainer has already generated immense curiosity among fans. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Naagzilla First Look (Photo Credit: Instagram)

2. Anurag Basu’s Untitled Musical Love Story

Kartik will be seen collaborating with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu for an untitled musical romantic drama. The film is expected to showcase the actor in an emotionally intense love story, marking one of his most anticipated romantic outings.

A Still Of Kartik Aaryan From Film Announcement (Photo Credit: YouTube)

3. Captain India

Captain India is a patriotic action drama inspired by a real-life rescue mission. The ambitious project is expected to see Kartik step into a heroic avatar and headline another big-screen entertainer. The film is helmed by Shimit Amin.

Captain India First Look (Photo Credit: Instagram)

4. Kabir Khan’s Untitled Sports Drama

Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan first collaborated on Chandu Champion; following its success, the duo is now set to work on another sports drama. The association has already become one of the most awaited projects in his upcoming slate, with fans eager to see the actor in another performance-driven role.

Kartik Aaryan & Kabir Khan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4

Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & 3 has become one of the most loved characters. Recent reports surrounding a possible fourth installment have further fueled excitement among fans of the horror-comedy franchise. While speculation about Kartik’s return as the quirky ghostbuster continues to grow, neither the actor nor the makers have officially announced the film so far.

A Still Of Kartik Aaryan As Rooh Baba In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Is Samay Raina The New Big Thing For Film Promotions Despite The Controversies? 3 Reasons Why Everyone Needs Him!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News