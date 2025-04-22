Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films have officially announced their upcoming collaboration, Naagzilla, led by Kartik Aaryan. The actor will feature in a never‑before‑seen avatar, playing the role of Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, an Icchadhaari (shape‑shifting) Naag embarking on an epic adventure.

The one-of-a-kind fantasy comedy is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the master of madness, and written by Gautam Mehra. Kartik and the team behind Naagzilla took to Instagram to announce the movie and its official release date.

The caption of his post reads: “Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar #𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐠𝐳𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 – 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐠 𝐥𝐨𝐤 𝐤𝐚 𝐏𝐞𝐡𝐥𝐚 𝐤𝐚𝐚𝐧𝐝…. Funnn phailaane Aa raha hu main, 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐦𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝 … Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki 𝐒𝐬𝐬𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐢𝐧. 𝟏𝟒 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐤𝐨.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Nagzilla marks Kartik Aaryan’s second collaboration with Dharma Productions, following their upcoming Valentine’s Day release, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. It also marks the first of many collaborations between Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Sujit Jain, the film promises to be a one-of-a-kind entertainer that blends fantasy, folklore, and full-on fun. The movie is all set to slither into cinemas on August 14, 2026, on the occasion of Nag Panchami.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 Release Date Locked & Our Excitement Is Shadowed With One Concern!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News