Even years after his untimely passing, Sushant Singh Rajput remains a name that leaves both fans and the film fraternity emotional. Known for his passion for meaningful cinema, the actor delivered unforgettable performances, from Kai Po Che to iconic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

But few of his fans know that one of his dream projects was none other than Chandu Champion. The late actor was once set to headline the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.

Sushant Owned the Rights to Murlikant Petkar’s Story

The revelation came straight from Chandu Champion actor Bhuvan Arora during a recent chat with Hindi Rush. Speaking about the film, Bhuvan shared that Sushant not only had an emotional connection to the story but had also bought the rights to make the film.

“Initially, Sushant was supposed to do it. He had the rights to that film. Story rights were also with him. He must have bought it directly from Murlikant Petkar. Even Murlikant sir confirmed this in one of his interviews,” Bhuvan revealed.

Bhuvan fondly recalled crossing paths with Sushant at an airport, where the late actor casually mentioned working on a film about a Paralympic swimmer. She mentioned, “We both loved acting and used to talk about films. I didn’t think much of it at the time, but when Chandu Champion got announced, it all clicked.”

The Chandu Champion actor further added, “Obviously, it slipped off my mind. Recently, when Chandu Champion was released, I saw an interview of Murlikant sir in which he said that Sushant was supposed to do this film initially. I don’t know the details of it but ironically, that time I wasn’t there in that movie. Now, I was a part of this film but Sushant wasn’t there.”

Kartik Aaryan Carries Forward the Dream

Sushant’s sudden demise put the project in the hands of Kabir Khan. He replaced him with Kartik Aaryan for the role that he decided on. Kartik, too, underwent a massive physical transformation for the role, which further grabbed audience attention towards the film.

But this new revelation has left many fans bittersweet, wondering how Sushant would’ve portrayed the iconic role had fate allowed it.

Check out the full conversation of Bhuvan Arora below:

