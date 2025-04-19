Kesari: Chapter 2 has opened to good reviews, and the numbers reflect the same at the box office. The lead cast, including Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, are enjoying the accolades for their performances. But another star has impressed the audience with his presence in the film!

Vicky Kaushal & His Deshbhakti Streak!

Vicky Kaushal, interestingly has a very unique streak with Deshbhakti films at the box office. While his roaring voice for How’s The Josh, in Uri: The Surgical Strike turned into a chant, his fierce portrayal of Sam Bahadur also won hearts! But Vicky playing Sardar Udham Singh was one of the finest performances of the actor’s career!

Vicky Kaushal & His Kesari: Chapter 2 Connect!

Now, Vicky Kaushal fans are impressed with the actor after his special yet sharp cameo in Akshay Kumar’s Kesari: Chapter 2. His special role in the film becomes even more special since the actor has already played Sardar Udham Singh on screen.

The Man Who Survived Jallianwala Bagh Massacre!

For the unversed, Sardar Udham Singh was one of the survivors of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the tragic event where thousands of Sikhs were killed, and it was the biggest genocide in history! Sardar Udham Singh was present in Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919, serving water to people who gathered at Jallianwala Bagh on the ocassion of Baisakhi!

Why Is Vicky Kaushal Thanked In Kesari Chapter 2

Vicky Kaushal is an integral part of Kesari: Chapter 2 and has been thanked in the opening credits of the film. The actor has lent his powerful voice as the narrator to tell the story of the horrific incident that shook history. With Vicky’s voice narrating the incident, it seems like a full circle after the actor played Sardar Udham on screen – the revolutionary who took revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He assassinated General O’Dwyer, a former governor of Punjab, to avenge the lives lost in Jallianwala Bagh.

