There was a time when Hindi Cinema became synonymous with some names – Gabbar, Shakaal & Mogambo! In fact, their punch lines were so strong that they did not need to fight the heroes with physical kicks and punches! The ultimate villains of the Hindi Cinema. But with time, Bollywood witnessed a change in the cinematic vision, and the villains got a makeover. In fact, the new age villains do not need a Gabbar presence or a bald head – all they need to be is a chameleon on screen with their acting skills, and R Madhavan is ready to channel this skill in his upcoming film Kesari: Chapter 2.

Helmed by Karan S Tyagi, the courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar unfolds the events that went before and after the heartbreaking tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh – a black day in the history of India. The trailer of the film is well received, and the man who is standing shoulder to shoulder with Akshay Kumar is R Madhavan, who plays the antagonist!

Kesari: Chapter 2’s plot is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The book highlights the struggles of C Sankaran Nair, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, who locks horns with Neville McKinley, played by R Madhavan, as they fight the longest legal battle against British Rule.

Madhavan Turning Into The Ultimate Khalnayak!

The new-age villains in cinema are powerful and intense, burdened by the circumstances of choosing the wrong path, leaving all the good behind and channeling all their negativity. Madhavan, interestingly, has been nailing such characters one after the other.

It All Started Way Back!

This negative streak in R Madhavan started with Aayutha Ezhuthu, which was made as Yuva in Hindi, where Madhavan’s character was played by Abhishek Bachchan! Later, Vikram Vedha established him as the ultimate Khalnayak; however, Hindi audiences had to wait a little longer to see him channel his Shaitaani charm!

Shaitaan – The Evil We Didn’t See Coming!

R Madhavan nailed everyone with his performance in Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan, where Maddy played the title role! I’m not putting out much spoilers about the film for those who haven’t watched it. But if you haven’t watched it, you need to witness the acting prowess Madhavan holds since you will start loving to hate him! This negative streak has been followed in the recently released Test on Netflix and will continue with Kesari: Chapter 2, produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

At the trailer launch of Kesari Chapter 2, R Madhavan mentioned, “I felt that this was a story that needed to be told. I don’t think about whether it’s positive or negative. I want to play a role so well that people hate me.” We guess Bollywood is finally getting its new Khalnayak and surely we are loving to hate him!

