The wait is finally over, as the trailer of Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective’s Kesari Chapter 2 has been unveiled. The film aims to unfold the untold story of the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It showcases the courage of one man who dared to go up against the British Empire.

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer Review

The trailer begins with Akshay Kumar’s character, C Sankaran Nair, cross-questioning General Dyer, who was the principal mastermind behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. While Dyer labels the victims as terrorists, Nair aggressively asks him whether the infant children who were killed in the shooting were also ‘terrorists.’ We are immediately introduced to the resilience and bravery of C Sankaran Nair, who is ready to go against the crown to provide justice to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He can be seen fighting a case of genocide against the British Empire after the tragic incident.

We see Ananya Panday’s character, Dilreet Gill, acting as an assistant lawyer to Akshay Kumar’s character when there were few female lawyers in the pre-Independence era. However, Nair faces his biggest foe in opposition lawyer Neville Mckinley, played by R Madhavan, who is fighting the case for the crown. What follows is an epic face-off between the two in an intense courtroom drama that unfolds even more harrowing details and mysteries surrounding the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

One of the biggest highlights of Kesari Chapter 2’s trailer is its dialogues, which makes the strongest suit of the characters stand out. Watch out for the end when Akshay Kumar’s C Sankaran Nair takes a jibe at a Britisher by saying, “The empire is shrinking.” The context of the same will leave you in splits and will make one cheer out loud for Sankaran’s character.

The background score and cinematography also command attention in the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. It is presented by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. It is co-produced by Marijke deSouza, Somen Mishra, and Vedant Baali, while it has been penned by Karan Singh Tyagi and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film will hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

Check Out The Kesari Chapter 2 trailer below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such trailer and teaser reviews!

Must Read: Abir Gulaal Teaser Review: Fawad Khan Is Doing ‘Aankhon Se Qatal’ One Musical Note A Time Singing For Vaani Kapoor & I Can’t Breathe!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News