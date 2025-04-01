When was the last time you fell in love? The millennials might say, watching Rohit Saraf in Mismatched. So let me rephrase that. When was the last time you fell in love with a mature man? Honestly, I fell in love discovering a Pakistani drama, Zindagi Gulzaar Hai, headlined by a man called Fawad Khan. He had me at that one look at the camera! And now, he is back in Bollywood with a film called Abir Gulaal!

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy, the film promises a delightful romantic comedy experience that will warm your hearts. At least the teaser has put a thousand butterflies in my stomach, looking at Fawad and listening to him sing a Bollywood song!

Some might have recently watched him in a web series called Barzakh, but that was too tough to understand, and you could not focus on him rather than the story! But Abir Gulaal’s teaser offers you a good view of Fawad Khan, and while he kills you with that gaze, he will steal your heartbeats, one musical note at a time, as he starts singing (though the musical fanatic in me hated that falsetto. But since it is Fawad – God’s favorite child, I will let that blunder go)!

People might not like Vaani Kapoor and her trajectory in Bollywood, but I fell in love with her as well ever since I witnessed her potential in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui! Though it is sad that she has been used only as an aesthetic and seductive piece in movies, I feel she might have a chance with this upcoming romantic comedy!

Bollywood has been failing to deliver romance since long and the if it does it is a chaotic and non-societal level of romance such as Kabir Singh! It is so good and assuring to witness a mature man, leading a love story and not looking out of place, at least in the teaser!

The film will be released in theaters on May 9, 2025, and hopefully, we might fall in love again with Fawad Khan, instilling that faith in dreamy yet real romances! Also, do not miss Arijit Singh crooning effortlessly two lines. The film promises a brilliant musical track with that tease as well!

Check out the teaser here.

