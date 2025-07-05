Brad Pitt’s Formula One sports drama, F1, is now racing through theatres and getting immense love from critics and audiences. Over the years, the Oscar-winning actor starred in several acclaimed films, including Moneyball, 12 Monkeys, Seven, Fight Club, Inglourious Basterds, Ocean’s Eleven, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Yet none of these, including F1, holds the distinction of being his highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes. Are you curious to know which one does? Read on to find out.

The Highest-Rated Brad Pitt Movie On Rotten Tomatoes

According to Rotten Tomatoes’ Top-Ranked Brad Pitt movies, the Oscar-winning historical drama 12 Years a Slave holds the highest score of 95% and takes the top spot on the coveted list. The audience score is slightly lower at 90%. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “It’s far from comfortable viewing, but 12 Years a Slave’s unflinchingly brutal look at American slavery is also brilliant — and quite possibly essential — cinema.” Moreover, the film has a user rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb.

12 Years A Slave: Plot & Cast

Directed by Steve McQueen, the historical drama is set in the mid-1800s during the pre-Civil War era in the United States. It follows the heartbreaking true story of Solomon Northup (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor), a free black man who is abducted and sold into slavery under the pretense of employment.

He is forced to work in Louisiana and eventually ends up under the control of a sadistic and cruel plantation owner, Edwin Epps (played by Michael Fassbender). However, an unexpected encounter with a kind-hearted Canadian laborer, Samuel Bass (played by Brad Pitt), brings a hopeful turn in his life.

The film’s star-studded cast also includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Dano, Garret Dillahunt, Paul Giamatti, Scoot McNairy, Lupita Nyong’o, Adepero Oduye, Sarah Paulson, Brad Pitt, Michael Kenneth Williams, and Alfre Woodard. Although Brad Pitt plays a supporting role, his character enters the story at a crucial moment and serves as a turning point in the film. He also serves as the film’s producer.

Is 12 Years A Slave Streaming in India?

As of now, the must-watch movie is unfortunately not available to stream on an Indian OTT platform. You can check out the trailer of the film below:

