Among Ana de Armas’ brilliant filmography lies Eden, a survival-themed drama directed by Ron Howard. The movie brings together a notable lineup: Jude Law, Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Kirby, and Daniel Brühl. It unfolds in the terrain of the 1930s Galápagos Islands.

De Armas plays “The Baroness,” a character she once described as unpredictable and layered. The film, currently looking for a US distributor, was independently backed and filmed in natural locations. While the setting hints at a survival narrative, the story delves into psychological extremes and tangled relationships, one of which involves an unsettling relationship dynamic.

#Eden (2024 – English)

Starring 'Ana De Armas' and 'Sydney Sweeney' HD is out now. pic.twitter.com/wuwVzbkrWQ — Raj Mohan ☯ (@rajmohan2blue) July 3, 2025

What Did Ana de Armas Say About Her Role In Eden?

The Ballerina star once reflected on her involvement in Eden, a movie about a group of settlers chasing an idealistic escape who find disorder and internal turmoil. The characters collide amid nature’s roughness and personal unraveling. At the heart of it, de Armas’ role as “The Baroness” stands out for its intensity and psychological stretch.

“Having this crazy threesome relationship, and being a woman of opposites—either she’s sweet and tender and fragile and nervous and scared, or she’s absolutely crazy and dangerous,” de Armas told Vanity Fair. Her description indicates a role built on contrast. Volatile yet soft, steady yet explosive.

She admitted the project initially unsettled her. “I got a little scared, and I told [Ron] I was nervous because it was really out there,” she said. “He was very supportive and excited. There was no question I wanted to do it. I wanted the challenge.”

ana de armas in EDEN pic.twitter.com/dQ90hpyOtx — ؘ (@anadsafe) September 4, 2024

Ana De Armas further explained how far she had to push herself for the role: “It was kind of finding that limit: What was the craziest I could get? How far could I go?” Eden was shot in real jungle environments, underlining the film’s raw, stripped-down mood.

The production skipped studio backing, with Howard funding it independently. The cast lived through the rugged conditions of the setting, matching the emotional demands of the story with the physical.

Watch the teaser trailer for Ron Howard’s Eden, starring Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl and Sydney Sweeney 🎥 The film will be released in theaters on August 22. pic.twitter.com/njzn9wTYzh — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) June 25, 2025

