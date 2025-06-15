Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas made her Hollywood debut in 2015 when she couldn’t even speak English properly. Over the years, she showed her dedication and hard work, earning accolades for portraying her versatility in different projects, including action-thrillers like Blade Runner 2049, erotic thrillers like Knock Knock, and thrillers like Deep Water, as well as biographies such as Blonde, where she played Marilyn Monroe.

Ana has a way of charming her audience, which has always worked. She is currently ruling the theatres and box office with her performance in Ballerina, a John Wick spin-off. Before the final verdict of the movie’s box office collection arrives, here’s a list of the top five highest-grossing films of her career, ranked by their order of worldwide box office collections retrieved from Box Office Mojo.

1. No Time To Die (2021) – $774M

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV+, MGM

Prime Video, Apple TV+, MGM RT Score: 83%

83% Directed By: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Plot: No Time To Die is Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie. The 25th James Bond film featured Ana de Armas as Paloma, an Intelligence officer from Cuba who starts assisting Bond in his mission. She quickly became the Bond fanbase’s favorite character. The storyline follows Bond after he leaves active service but is tasked with helping an old friend from the CIA.

In the movie, Bond not only faces a mysterious villain but also the technology he is armed with. Despite getting delayed due to the onset of COVID-19, the film reached a wide range of audiences and grabbed attention, attracting rave reviews from the audience. It became one of the highest-grossing films in the series, solidifying Ana’s career in Hollywood as an actress. The movie earned $774 million globally.

Domestic – $160 million

International – $613 million

Worldwide – $774 million

2. Knives Out (2019) – $312M

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play

Prime Video, Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play RT Score: 97%

97% Directed By: Rian Johnson

Plot: Rian Johnson’s murder mystery thriller Knives Out has a stellar star cast, including Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Michael Shanon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and others. Ana de Armas played an important role as Marta Cabrera, the nurse of the murdered patriarch and crime novelist Harlan Thrombey, who believes she had accidentally poisoned him after he is found dead post his 85th birthday.

The storyline revolves around the detective Benoit Blanc and how he solves the mystery of Thrombey’s death. The film garnered many positive reviews because of the crisp script, unique storytelling, and Ana’s ground-breaking performance. She did an admirable job in this film, no doubt. It’s a hit and has collected $312 million worldwide.

Domestic – $165 million

International – $147 million

Worldwide – $312 million

3. Blade Runner 2049 (2017) – $259M

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV+, SonyLIV

Prime Video, Apple TV+, SonyLIV RT Score: 88%

88% Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

Plot: The long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi movie, Blade Runner 2049, marks Ana de Armas’ rise to fame. The movie highlights the journey of Young Blade Runner K as he discovers a buried secret and is expected to track down former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who has been missing for 30 years.

The film shows Harrison Ford’s return as Rick Dickard along with new characters starring Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto, and Mackenzie Davis. Ana de Armas played Joi, an AI created by Wallace Corporation. Although it’s one of Ana’s highest-grossing movies, where she gave her best performance, it didn’t make enough in terms of the budget. The movie is generally considered a flop, even with a global collection of $259 million.

Domestic – $92 million

International – $167 million

Worldwide – $259 million

4. War Dogs (2016) – $86M

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT Score: 62%

62% Directed By: Todd Phillips

Plot: War Dogs is a movie based on real-life events. The storyline follows two friends, David and Efraim, who turn into arms dealers and earn a costly contract with the US government during the time of the Iraq War. The black comedy starred Miles Teller (David) and Jonah Hill (Efraim) in the leads. Ana de Armas played David’s girlfriend, Iz, who knows nothing about his business deals until an unfortunate incident happens.

Despite being helmed by Joker director Todd Phillips and receiving positive reviews from the audience, the film couldn’t make a significant profit at the worldwide box office. Yet, it is considered one of Ana’s highest-grossing films in her career, earning $86 million at the worldwide box office.

Domestic – $43 million

International – $43 million

Worldwide – $86 million

5. Overdrive (2017) – $9.6M

Streaming On: Paramount Plus, Starz

Paramount Plus, Starz RT Score: 29%

29% Directed By: Antonio Negret

Plot: Starring alongside Scott Eastwood and Freddie Thorp, Ana de Armas played Eastwood’s love interest, Stephanie. Antonio Negret’s Overdrive is an action movie. In the film, Ana’s character is a con artist who helps the brothers take down criminals. Overdrive earned $9.6 million worldwide, and it was considered to be a flop film as neither the plot nor the actors (unknown at the time) could make an impact.

The movie’s plot revolves around two brothers who are car thieves and travel to the south of France looking for new opportunities. However, their lives turn upside down when they get entangled with a local crime boss.

Domestic – $7K

International – $9.6 million

Worldwide – $9.6 million

