Ana de Armas-led Ballerina, aka From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, is slated to be released this Friday, and the film’s premiere was recently held in Los Angeles. Critics have shared their views on the film on social media platforms. Keep scrolling to find out.

It is a spin-off movie set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. Len Wiseman directed the movie, which features Ana in the lead role and Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus in supporting roles. The film will feature Keanu Reeves reprising his role as John Wick.

Early reviews of Ballerina on X [formerly Twitter]

Next Big Pictures Nadia wrote, “BALLERINA is a bloody fun time!! Ana de Armas kicks ass in a battle of fire and ice. The story gets off to a bumpy start and wastes some key characters along the way, but builds to a satisfying second half with insane choreography. A worthy addition to the world of John Wick.”

Critic Accordingtoseth said, “Ballerina was everything I wanted a John Wick Spinoff to be! Ana De Armas finally gets her leading role and moment to shine, and she did not disappoint. She exceeds on every level, showing us Eve Macarro is not to be messed with. Bloody, unrelenting and the most brutal Wick film yet. What a blast.”

Writer and editor Hunter Bolding stated, “Ballerina is a hell of an action movie in its second half. It’s got dinner plate-fu, dueling flamethrowers, grenade-fu, and might be a bit too slow getting to the chase. However, the action overcomes most gripes for a full-on-action-assault at the theatre.”

Actress/writer Roxy Striar assured Ballerina is worth watching and wrote, “If you’re nervous about #Ballerina… don’t be. It’s so good. Ana de Armas proves good things (& more importantly badass things) come in small packages. The action sequences are wildly innovative. The John Wick franchise doesn’t miss. BTW, Ana should be the DCU’s Catwoman.”

Film critic EJ Moreno declared Ana de Armas starrer a favorite pick this year stating – “Ballerina is easily one of my favorite movies I’ve seen this year. The John Wick franchise gets bloodier than ever with a more personal story than we’ve seen previously. Ana de Armas is a superstar with her best role yet. I could watch more of these.”

“BALLERINA features some great stunt action & fight choreography. Thankfully they did not try to make Ana de Armas’ Eve be a female John Wick. She stands on her own & handles business her way. Fight like a girl 💪🏻 Keanu’s parts are a definite highlight for fans!” shared Ashley Saunders.

Juan* – Box Office Expert wrote, “#Ballerina has all the ingredients to be a truly great action thriller. The choreography is fantastic, de Armas delivers some truly great acting but Reeves feels forced in an attempt to save a narrative that goes nowhere & ultimately devolves into a series of predictable clichés.”

Tony Mosello calls it thrilling and action-packed, and stated “Ana de Armas is fantastic as the Ruska Roma assassin with the perfect amount of John Wick. There’s multiple memorable sequences and lots of great hand-to-hand combat. It’s a pleasant surprise and a fun return to the World of John Wick!”

Paul Baker writes, “Ballerina is amazing. Action movie cliches playfully give way to insane action sequences that are worthy follow-ups to the ones in John Wick 4. Armas’ character kills much more creatively than you’d expect. My favorite action movie of the year. I deserve a sequel too.”

Director Isaac Joel is ‘Completely blown away,’ and said, ” I walked in with high expectations, and #Ballerina delivers an action packed thrill ride with guns, knives, and explosions. Ana de Armas is an absolute force on screen. The John Wick nods are fun – however, It shines most as a standalone story.”

What is the film about?

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina follows Ana de Armas‘ Eve Macarro, a ballerina assassin who begins to train in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma and sets out to exact revenge for her father’s death.

Box Office Projection

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is expected to succeed financially. However, a lot depends on the film’s word-of-mouth. After several reshoots, its estimated budget ranged between $80 and $90 million. As per Deadline, Ana de Armas’ film is expected to earn between $35 and $40 million. Ballerina will be released on June 6.

