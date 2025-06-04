Thunderbolts* was meant to continue Marvel Studios’ tradition of dominating the early summer box office, but instead, it’s become a turning point and not a good one. The film has struggled to pull in numbers that match its quality despite being a solid film with strong reviews. It may have doubled its production budget, but it is falling far short of the milestones that fans and the studio had come to expect.

The End of Marvel’s Early Summer Dominance

Marvel owned late April and early May for over a decade. Ever since The Avengers launched in 2012, that window was nearly automatic success and big releases like Iron Man 3, Civil War, and Infinity War helped set a pattern that early summer meant big Marvel money.

Even the less successful ones, like Guardians Vol. 3, still pulled in over $800 million. According to Box Office Mojo, six of the ten films released in that time frame since 2012 passed the billion-dollar mark, with a couple going far beyond.

Avengers: Endgame – $2.7B

Avengers: Infinity War- $2.05B

The Avengers- $1.5B

Avengers: Age of Ultron- $1.4B

Iron Man 3- $1.2B

Captain America: Civil War – $1.15B

Why Thunderbolts Didn’t Break Through?

Thunderbolts*, released on May 2, 2025, looked like it would follow the same route. However, as of now, its worldwide total is hovering around $370 million as it winds down in theaters, making it the third-lowest grossing MCU film to date. It might outpace Eternals, Black Widow, and Captain America: The First Avenger, but it’s still far from a success, and with that, the era of Marvel’s early summer box office streak ends.

The film had plenty going for it. Critics liked it, and so did the audience. Even the approval scores sat firmly in the high 80s and 90s. It was essential to the larger MCU storyline, especially with Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon. However, even a well-crafted movie couldn’t overcome the broader issues now shadowing Marvel’s output.

According to Screenrant, the clearest problem is franchise fatigue, as casual viewers are losing interest. Some recent titles have done well (Deadpool and Wolverine stand out), but they are rare exceptions. More often, movies like The Marvels, Quantumania, and Brave New World have failed to spark much excitement.

Another issue is recognition. The characters in Thunderbolts might be familiar, but the team name doesn’t carry the same pull as The Avengers. General audiences don’t automatically feel the same attachment; that lack of instant brand appeal made a difference. A different title might have helped it draw more attention.

Marvel Changes Release Strategy for Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios seems to be adjusting in response. Both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars have been moved out of the early summer slot and now are scheduled for December 2026 and 2027. They will aim for the box office boost that comes during the holidays instead of trying to recreate an old formula that no longer works.

