Marvel has been a part of our childhood, and no matter how old we get, we will always love to watch superhero movies. One character among all the Marvel superheroes that has stayed with us is Tony Stark/Iron Man. Robert Downey Jr. has put in effort to make the character look real. It’s a treat to watch the actor onscreen. However, did you know it was the Russo brothers’ (Anthony Russo and Joe Russo) idea to feature Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War?

Yes, that’s right. But there’s a catch to it. The Russo brothers wanted to paint Iron Man’s character negatively, and as soon as they pitched the concept to Kevin Feige and asked him to go with them to convince RDJ, the Marvel boss bailed on them, approving the idea. In a recent conversation, they revealed how they worked up their courage and went to RDJ’s house to tell him their project.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony Russo shared, “And I was like, ‘What do you mean we got to go get Downey? Aren’t you coming?’ And he didn’t.” Then, Joe added that they went to Robert Downey Jr.’s place where he sat on a “chaise lounge, splayed out like a king, on the roof of his office in Venice.”

Anthony admitted that they had rehearsed their pitch before presenting it in front of RDJ. Recalling the day, Joe continued, “You’re literally pitching the biggest movie star in the world to take his giant cash cow character and convert it into a villain.” They further explained how nervous they were to pitch him as neither the film was to be titled after his character, nor he would have a positive approach to the role.

Talking about Robert Downey Jr.’s response to their pitch, the Russo brothers told the media outlet that he agreed to be a part of Civil War without thinking much about it. They shared, “He liked the risk, to Robert’s credit, and that choice led the explosive upside to Infinity War and Endgame.” And well, we all know the rest is history.

When RDJ’s character Iron Man/Tony Stark died in Avengers: Endgame, it left a huge hole in everyone’s hearts. However, when Marvel dropped the huge news of RDJ’s return as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, it created a massive buzz everywhere. The fans were happy, excited, and had been waiting with anticipation since the announcement to watch the actor in a different role.

Well, thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s decision to star in Captain America: Civil War, we got to witness such a great movie that went on to become one of the most successful Marvel films. Did you know about this anecdote? Let us know.

