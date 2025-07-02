Netflix has added a 2022 horror film that’s shaking up viewers and pulling in attention for being one of the most intense additions to the platform in a while. This new arrival has managed to stand out among the endless scroll of crime dramas and offbeat comedies. It’s called Barbarian and it dropped on June 1.

Mother wants you to know that Barbarian is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/IfBd6uUYzf — Netflix (@netflix) June 8, 2025

What is Netflix’s Barbarian About?

The film kicks off with Tess, played by Georgina Campbell, heading to Detroit for a job interview. She books a rental house, only to arrive and find someone else already inside. That person is Keith, played by Bill Skarsgård. A double booking leads them to awkwardly share the space for the night. However, things take a strange turn and not in the way you expect.

The story initially starts slow and then dives deep into something far darker, pulling the floor out from under the audience with each scene. There’s a basement in the film, and something’s down there. That’s all you need to know, as the less detail you go in with, the more effective it hits.

The story twists in directions that feel impossible to predict. One moment you’re watching a character try to make sense of a weird situation, the next you’re caught in something nightmarish.

Critics Praise Barbarian for Its Bold Direction and Twists

Barbarian is directed by Zach Cregger, which features Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, and others. It has a 92 percent rating on Rotten tomatoes, and a solid 7 score on Imdb.

Siddhant Adlakha of Empire Magazine wrote, “Barbarian begins as a tale of awkward circumstance, before mutating into something intensely claustrophobic, satirically amusing, and in its best moments, both.”

One viewer tweeted, “Barbarian on netflix is insaneeee.” Another added, “Barbarian on netflix was crazy asf but very good.”

barbarian on netflix is insaneeee — trin (@hennykizz) July 1, 2025

Barbarian on netflix was crazy asf but very good — da3mmms (@ithinkhername) June 3, 2025

A third said, “I want to see Barbarian on Netflix but not by myself lmao I’m scared lmao,” while someone else wrote, “Barbarian on Netflix it sooo good 1000/10.”

I want to see Barbarian on Netflix but not by myself lmao I’m scared lmao — Dej (@Dej_pash) June 14, 2025

Barbarian on Netflix it sooo good 1000/10 — dionna p🧚🏻 (@duumduumz) June 5, 2025

Although opinions have been divided on the ending, even those who felt unsatisfied by the conclusion agreed it was a crazy enough ride to recommend. It’s the type of film that is perplexing enough that once it’s over, you are left looking at the screen trying to figure it out.

Barbarian is streaming now on Netflix.

