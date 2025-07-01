Netflix quietly dropped The Lady’s Companion earlier this year, and somehow, many people missed it. Despite the show landing in March and offering all the usual period drama charm, it slid under most radars.

What is The Lady’s Companion About?

This Spanish-produced series takes viewers to 1880s Madrid, where a sharp and focused young woman named Elena Bianda works as a lady’s companion. With over 20 successful matches under her belt, she’s become the go-to guide for families looking to marry off their daughters with both propriety and precision.

Elena knows how to tread the fine line between strict moral standards and the unspoken hopes of the women she mentors. However, things shift when she enters the Mencía household, where she’s suddenly in charge of three very different sisters. That new setting brings unexpected complications.

Audience Ratings Are High Despite Low Initial Buzz

The show, even though it didn’t grab much attention from critics, found love from audiences. It currently holds an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. On Imdb it has an impressive score of 7.1. People who discovered it say it might remind you of Bridgerton, but not in a copycat kind of way.

Finally finished The Lady’s Companion. A fun watch, although I wish it took itself a little bit more serious some of the time.

Also Álvaro Mel 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/IT3411fUTF — ao/chili 🍃 (@lifexmeequals) April 23, 2025

Viewers have remarked on the smart mix of drama, mystery, and subtle humor. The story and performances are strong enough, and the costumes and sets provide believable

richness to the universe. Although not all agree with how it ends, the series leaves the door open for more, and many say they’ll be ready if a second season happens.

Viewers’ Reactions to The Lady’s Companion

Viewers heaped praise about the show on social media platforms as well. One tweeted, “If you like #Bridgerton and want something similar to watch in the meantime I recommend #theladyscompanion on Netflix. It’s about a lady’s companion (think of a younger Lady Danbury type) and has forbidden romance, enemies to lovers, & secrets. Also the oldest sister is a mess!”

If you like #Bridgerton and want something similar to watch in the meantime I recommend #theladyscompanion on Netflix. It’s about a lady’s companion (think of a younger Lady Danbury type) and has forbidden romance, enemies to lovers, & secrets. Also the oldest sister is a mess! pic.twitter.com/N7sohWWlg3 — “Lestat, Lestat, Lestat, Lestat…” (@charcoalnhoney) March 31, 2025

Another added, “the lady’s companion on netflix is so good i miss crack tv i miss when tv used to be this i love you ladies.” A third wrote, “Any #Bridgerton fans seen The Lady’s Companion on Netflix? Bc I need a season two NOW.”

the lady’s companion on netflix is so good i miss crack tv i miss when tv used to be this i love you ladies pic.twitter.com/5tZWIE7FJr — 🍄 (@khogayehumyahan) April 2, 2025

Any #Bridgerton fans seen The Lady’s Companion on Netflix? Bc I need a season two NOW pic.twitter.com/2GIuUjfod4 — spideytf (@spideytf) May 7, 2025

Someone else penned, “I really enjoyed watching The Lady’s Companion on Netflix. It was funny and cute but I did not like the finale so @netflix should renew it for season2, also I want to add that Cristina was so ungrateful after everything Elena did for her.”

I really enjoyed watching The Lady’s Companion on Netflix. It was funny and cute but I did not like the finale so @netflix should renew it for season2, also I want to add that Cristina was so ungrateful after everything Elena did for her. pic.twitter.com/QjV2piiwon — Carpe Diem¹⁶⁵⁵ (@CarpeDiem23A) April 14, 2025

