28 Years Later has been released in theaters, and Netflix took this opportunity to stream its prequel, 28 Weeks Later. The strategy worked and is on Netflix’s global weekly top 10 list. The film has debuted on Netflix with strong views, and it seems people are digging it, and it might be because of the latest film’s hype. Keep scrolling for more.

For the uninitiated, it was released in 2007 and is the standalone sequel to 28 Days Later. Although it was not as successful as the first film, it still has its charms. The film features Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, Harold Perrineau, Catherine McCormack, Mackintosh Muggleton, Imogen Poots, and Idris Elba in pivotal roles.

28 Weeks Later OTT Verdict Week 1

28 Weeks Later was added to Netflix around mid-June 2025, likely during the week starting June 16. Although Netflix didn’t specify the exact release date, the film’s appearance in the platform’s English Films Top 10 for the week of June 16–22 confirms its recent addition. It garnered a strong 4.5 million views during that period, indicating a strong reception from viewers revisiting the post-apocalyptic sequel. The film debuted at #8, and subscribers watched 7.5 million hours of it.

Trending in 36 countries

From Hong Kong, Japan, and the UAE to Canada, Mexico, and multiple other countries, the film starring Jeremy Renner and Idris Elba is in the global top 10 in thirty-six countries. However, it is not at the #1 rank in any region. The film is also unavailable in India and some other regions.

More about the film

28 Weeks Later takes place six months after the rage virus was inflicted on the population of Great Britain. The US Army helps to secure a small area of London for the survivors to repopulate and start again, but things do not go as planned. It collected $28.6 million domestically and $72.3 million worldwide. 28 Years Later is a standalone sequel to this Jeremy Renner-starrer flick and has already amassed $62.8 million worldwide. 28 Years Later was released on June 20.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: This Harrison Ford Series With 94% RT Score Might Be The Grief Therapy You Didn’t Know You Needed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News