Harrison Ford is synonymous with his titular role in the Indiana Jones movie franchise and Han Solo in the Star Wars movie franchise. However, the actor is more than just that role. Over his six-decade-long career, the actor has delivered several memorable roles, and he continues to do so till date. However, there is one particular slice of life drama from 2023 that you need to tune in to, if you haven’t already. This drama boasts a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and spans two seasons so far. The drama is Shrinking, which also stars Jason Segel in the lead. It is an AppleTV+ production.

What is the plot for Jason Segel starrer Shrinking?

Shrinking tells the story of a therapist (also known as a shrink, hence the title) named Jimmy Laird, who works at the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center (CBTC). He goes beyond the conventional rules of therapy and counselling. He is grieving the death of his wife and starts to tell his patients exactly what he thinks. Harrison Ford is Dr Paul Rhoades, a senior therapist and Jimmy’s colleague who has Parkinson’s disease.

Over the course of two seasons, the therapists at the CBTC encounter different patients and help them solve their problems. While doing so, they also reflect on their personal journeys and issues. The tone of the show is comic and light, yet it manages to deal with the heavy themes like death, grief, and loss. The narrative also pokes fun at the job of a psychiatrist, but does not play light with the genuine mental health problems.

Season 2 of Shrinking premiered in 2024 and continued to explore the emotional journeys of therapist Jimmy Laird and his colleagues at the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center. With its signature blend of humor and heart, the second season deepened the show’s exploration of grief, healing, and unconventional therapy methods. Jason Segel reprised his role as Jimmy, while Harrison Ford returned as Dr. Paul Rhoades, bringing both gravity and charm to the story. The season further developed its ensemble cast and gave fans more insight into the characters’ personal lives, making it a standout installment in the AppleTV+ library.

While the second season wrapped up with plenty of emotional resonance, fans can look forward to more. Season 3 is already in the works, with filming reportedly having begun in February 2025 in Pasadena, California. Though an official release date hasn’t been announced yet, one exciting development is the addition of Jeff Daniels, who will be playing Jimmy’s father as the story expands into new family dynamics.

Check out the trailer here:

