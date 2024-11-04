Despite How I Met Your Mother’s success, Jason Segel felt fulfilled. In a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, Segel, now starring in Apple TV+’s Shrinking, opened up about his struggles during the final years of the beloved sitcom. Although he was juggling multiple film roles, including parts in This Is 40 and The Muppets, he admitted, “I was depressed.” Talk about a plot twist! It turns out that all that glitters wasn’t gold for Segel as he grappled with his creative satisfaction.

During this tumultuous time, Segel realized he needed to balance asserting his artistic freedom and navigating the industry’s demands. “It’s great to decide of, ‘fuck it, I do what I want,’ but there’s a system of permission in place,” he explained. This struggle was particularly evident when he fought to include a Dracula puppet musical in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, comparing it to pushing a boulder uphill. Who knew bringing joy to the big screen could be an uphill battle?

When How I Met Your Mother wrapped in 2014 after nine memorable seasons, Segel faced what he described as an “existential crisis.” In a candid chat with Vanity Fair, he reflected on the aftermath: “I spent a long time, like five years, trying to figure out my relationship to work.” He likened the entertainment industry to a tumultuous romance: “When it loves you, it loves you so much, and it feels just like love. But then when it turns on you, it’s kinda absent.”

Despite the mixed emotions, Hollywood was calling, and Segel answered. Like fellow stars Chris Pratt and Melissa McCarthy, he pivoted from television to film. Some projects were hits; others were more personal endeavors. With How I Met Your Mother’s final season looming, he initially hesitated to return, feeling that his character, Marshall Eriksen, had already had a satisfying arc. Segel wanted to spread his wings and explore new opportunities without being tethered to a show nearing its conclusion.

However, his attitude shifted once he learned the final season was on the table. “Oh, screw it, I’ll do it,” he thought, embracing the chance to wrap up the series with his castmates. This choice was both a nostalgic nod to the past and an opportunity to ensure that Marshall got a proper send-off.

As for how Segel felt about the show’s ending? Well, that’s a different story! His reluctance to rejoin the cast reflected his desire to pursue fresh paths, but in the end, he returned to complete the series that had brought him both laughter and challenges. So, while Segel may have had doubts, he ultimately embraced the opportunity to finish what he started, leaving a lasting legacy in How I Met Your Mother.

In the end, Segel’s journey serves as a reminder that even amidst success, the quest for personal fulfillment can lead to unexpected decisions. And who knows? Maybe that Dracula puppet musical was worth all the struggle, after all!

