The recent introduction teaser of Ramayana is the talk of the town, and box office enthusiasts are already making some crazy predictions about the film. Featuring the face-off between Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the magnum opus promises to be the biggest film in the history of Indian cinema. And it’s no surprise that the makers have invested a staggering amount of money in it. Against such a huge cost, the biggie will also need to earn big to secure a clean verdict. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Budget of the film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the upcoming Bollywood magnum opus is produced by Namit Malhotra of DNEG and Prime Focus Studios, along with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. For those who don’t know, the biggie will be made into two parts, and as per Bollywood Hungama’s report, the first installment is riding on an unprecedented budget of 900 crores.

How much must Ramayana earn to succeed at the Indian box office?

With a reported budget of 900 crores, Ramayana becomes the most expensive Indian film ever. But against this number, the film must perform extraordinarily to emerge successful and secure a clean hit verdict at the Indian box office. To become successful, it must earn above 900 crore net collection in India, which is a huge task but not difficult.

Ramayana needs a collection of 1500 crore+ to be a clean hit!

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a particular film must make 100% returns at the Indian box office to secure a hit verdict. Going by it, Ramayana must earn 1800 crore net to become a clean hit. Till now, no Indian film has earned 1800 crore net, so the upcoming Bollywood film will need to create history to become a hit.

Currently, Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, with a collection of 1265.97 crore net. So, to be a hit, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer will need to earn a 42.18% higher collection than Pushpa 2.

More about the film

The first installment of Ramayana is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026, followed by the second installment on Diwali 2027. It also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, and others in key roles.

