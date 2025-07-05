2025 has been good for Kollywood so far, with several small and mid-budget films succeeding at the Indian box office. These films kept the industry going and maintained movement at ticket windows. However, there have also been some big films that failed to deliver, and the recent addition to the list was Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life. As the year’s first half has ended, let’s look at the half-yearly report card!

Big losers of Kollywood in the first half of 2025

Before we talk about the successful films, let’s discuss major failures between January and June 2025. It started with Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi. Made on a huge budget, the film failed to make it big, earning only 81.58 crore net at the Indian box office and securing a flop verdict. It was followed by Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran, which earned only 42.71 crore net and secured a losing verdict.

Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly also turned out to be a losing affair by earning 153.75 crore net, against a budget of over 200 crores. Suriya’s Retro earned 60.55 crore net and was declared a losing affair. Thug Life wrapped up at just 48.18 crore net and secured a flop verdict.

Take a look at Kollywood’s major failures in the first half of 2025, along with their collection and verdict:

Vidaamuyarchi: Collection- 81.58 crores | Verdict- Flop Veera Dheera Sooran: Collection- 42.71 crores | Verdict- Losing Good Bad Ugly: Collection- 153.75 crores | Verdict- Losing Retro: Collection- 60.55 crores | Verdict- Losing Thug Life: Collection- 48.18 crores | Verdict- Flop

Kollywood delivered 8 box office successes in the first half of 2025!

Coming to the successful films in the first half of 2025, Kollywood witnessed 8 successes in total. It started with Madha Gaja Raja, which earned 48.7 crore net and secured a super hit verdict. Kudumbasthan earned 23.49 crore net and was a hit at the Indian box office. Dragon was a super hit, earning 102.55 crore net. Murmur was a hit against a collection of 5.76 crore net due to its extremely low budget.

Tourist Family was a super hit, with its earnings standing at 61.59 crore net. Maaman earned 39.65 crore net and was declared a super hit. Padai Thalaivan earned 7.41 crore net and secured a plus verdict. DNA also emerged as a plus affair with a collection of 6.54 crore net and is still running in theatres.

Take a look at Kollywood’s successful films in the first half of 2025, along with their collection and verdict:

Madha Gaja Raja: Collection- 48.7 crores | Verdict- Super hit Kudumbasthan: Collection- 23.49 crores | Verdict – Hit Dragon: Collection- 102.55 crores | Verdict- Super hit Murmur: Collection- 5.76 crores | Verdict- Hit Tourist Family: Collection- 61.59 crores | Verdict- Super hit Maaman: Collection- 39.65 crores | Verdict- Super hit Padai Thalaivan: Collection- 7.41 crores | Verdict- Plus DNA: Collection- 6.54 crores | Verdict – Plus

