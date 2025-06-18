Tourist Family has officially concluded its journey at the Indian box office. It’s been a turning point for M Sasikumar, who has set new standards for Kollywood cinema in 2025. The Tamil comedy drama has minted over 3X its budget in its lifetime. Scroll below for the worldwide closing collections!

How much did the Tourist Family earn in India in its lifetime?

As per the final update, Tourist Family accumulated 61.59 crore net in its lifetime in India. It enjoyed a glorious 47-day run in the domestic circuit. Including taxes, the gross earnings concluded at 72.67 crores.

Take a look at the Tourist Family box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 20 crores (8-days)

(8-days) Week 2: 25.3 crores

Week 3: 9.20 crores

Week 4: 4.68 crores

Week 5: 2.08 crores

Week 6: 25 lakhs

Week 7: 8 lakhs

Total: 61.59 crores

Tourist Family concluded its box office run as the 4th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. It is also the biggest success in the career of M Sasikumar, whose former highest grossing film was Kutti Puli (18 crores).

Tourist Family Budget & Profits

M Sasikumar starrer was mounted on an estimated budget of 16 crores. It made returns of 45.59 crores in its lifetime.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

As per the formula, Tourist Family earned profits of a whopping 285% at the Indian box office. It is a super-hit and the second most profitable Tamil film of 2025 after Soori’s Maaman.

Worldwide Box Office Collections

Tourist Family raked in a total of 15.55 crore gross at the overseas box office. Combined with the domestic run, the worldwide total stands at 88.22 crore gross.

Globally, M Sasikumar starrer is the 6th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025.

Take a look at the top worldwide Tamil grossers of 2025 below:

Good Bad Ugly: 247.42 crores Dragon: 154 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 136.41 crores Retro: 97.44 crores Thug Life: 96.84 crores* Tourist Family: 88.22 crores

Tourist Family Box Office Summary

Budget: 16 crores

India net collection: 61.59 crores

India gross collection: 72.67 crores

ROI: 285%

Overseas collection: 15.55 crores

Worldwide collection: 88.22 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

