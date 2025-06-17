Some of the Tamil films of 2025 have surpassed expectations, and how? Maaman is currently the most profitable Kollywood affair of this year. It has left behind Madha Gaja Raja and everyone else. Tourist Family was in the race for the #1 spot earlier, but the throne has now slipped out of hands. Scroll below for a detailed box office comparison.

How much has Tourist Family earned in India?

M Sasikumar starrer is only three days away from completing 50 days in theatres! As per Sacnilk, Tourist Family earned only 1 lakh on day 47. It remained on the same lines as last Friday. The overall net collections in India surged to 61.59 crore net, which is about 72.67 crores in gross earnings.

Tourist Family is made on a budget of 16 crores. In 47 days, the makers have raked in returns of 45.59 crores. It is a super-hit at the Indian box office with an updated profit percentage of 284.93%

Maaman Box Office Collections

Soori led Maaman is also now close to wrapping up. On day 32, it earned an estimated 8 lakhs. The box office collections are now declining with each passing day. The net earnings in India have concluded at 39.41 crore net, which is around 46.50 crores in gross total!

Maaman is mounted on a budget of only 10 crores. In 32 days, the producers have minted profits of 294%. It is undisputedly the #1 most profitable Tamil film of 2025, taking a massive lead from Tourist Family!

Tourist Family vs Maaman Box Office Summary

Budget: 16 crores VS 10 crores

VS India net collection: 61.59 crores VS 39.41 crores

VS India gross collection: 72.67 crores VS 46.50 crores

VS ROI: 284.93% VS 294%

VS Overseas collection: 15.55 crores VS 25 lakhs

VS Worldwide collection: 88.22 crores VS 46.75 crores

VS Verdict: Super-hit (both)

