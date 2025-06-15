Tamil Box Office witnessed a huge surprise this year, with Soori climbing slowly and steadily to deliver the most profitable Tamil film of 2025. Interestingly, Maaman has surpassed the profit of not only every Tamil film of 2025 but also surpassed the profit of every Tamil film of 2024, except for two – Lubber Pandhu and Vaazhai!

Maaman Creates History As The Top Film!

Maaman is mounted on a controlled budget of 10 crore, and it went ahead and earned a net collection of 38.9 crore in India. The film churned out a profit of 289% at the box office turning into the most profitable Kollywood film of this year!

Least Profitable Tamil Film Of 2025

The least profitable Tamil film of 2025 currently is Murmur! Though the film witnessed roaring success against its minimal 2.5 crore budget. The found footage horror film churned out a profit of 130.4% at the box office against a collection of 5.76 crore.

Check out the most profitable Tamil films of 2025, along with their reported budgets, net box office collection in India, and profit.

Maaman: 10 crore | 38.9 crore | 289% Tourist Family: 16 crore | 61.55 crore | 284.6% Madha Gaja Raja: 15 crore | 48.7 crore | 224.6% Dragon: 35 crore | 102.5 crore | 192.8% Kudumbasthan: 10 crore | 23.49 crore | 134.9% Murmur: 2.5 crore | 5.76 crore | 130.4%

Will Tourist Family Overtake Again?

Maaman has surpassed Tourist Family’s profit by number 1 in the last few days, claiming the number 1 spot. Since both films are still earning every single day, it would be interesting to see if the rankings change or if they will remain the same!

