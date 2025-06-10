Soori led Maaman has been chasing Tourist Family to become the most profitable Tamil film of 2025. M Sasikumar starrer is close to the end of its theatrical run but continues to dominate at the #1 spot. Scroll below for a detailed box office comparison!

Tourist Family Box Office Collection

Tourist Family was released in theatres worldwide on May 1, 2025. It is now available on OTT, which means the end is near. On day 40, M Sasikumar‘s film added only 2 lakh to the kitty. The overall collections in India conclude at 61.51 crore net, which is 72.58 crores in gross earnings.

Tourist Family is made on a budget of 16 crores. It has raked in a return on investment of 45.51 crores in 40 days of theatrical run. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 284.43%. The Kollywood comedy drama will end its box office journey as the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.

Maaman Box Office Collection

Soori starrer maintained a good hold at the box office on the 4th Monday. As per Sacnilk, Maaman earned 26 lakhs on day 25, witnessing a jump of 18% compared to 22 lakhs minted last Friday. The cumulative total in India lands at 38.37 crore net, which is around 45.27 crores in gross earnings.

Maaman is competing with Thug Life and Tourist Family at the ticket windows. Box office collections will further dip during working days, which means the 50 crore mark will be out of reach in its lifetime.

Which is the most profitable Tamil film of 2025?

M Sasikumar starrer has taken a visible lead in box office collections. However, the only point of competition is the ROI (return on investment). Due to the low budget of only 10 crores, Maaman has raked in profits of 283.7% in 25 days. It only needs 1.3 crores more in the kitty to become the #1 profitable film of 2025.

But so far, Tourist Family is the most profitable Kollywood film of 2025.

Tourist Family vs Maaman Box Office Summary

Budget: 16 crores VS 10 crores

VS India net collection: 61.51 crores VS 38.37 crores

VS India gross collection: 72.58 crores VS 45.27 crores

VS ROI: 284.43% VS 283.7%

VS Overseas collection: 15.55 crores VS 25 lakhs

VS Worldwide collection: 88.13 crores VS 45.52 crores

VS Verdict: Super-hit (both)

