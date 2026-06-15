The martial arts action film The Furious, which holds a stellar 97% critics’ score and a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, was released in U.S theaters on June 12, 2026. The Lionsgate release earned $1.4 million on its opening day and added another $0.8 million on Saturday and $0.6 million on Sunday, taking its cumulative North American total to $2.8 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

At the time of writing, the top five highest-grossing action films of 2026 worldwide are Blades of the Guardians: $215.4 million, Dhurandhar: The Revenge: $152.9 million, Mortal Kombat II: $128.7 million, Masters of the Universe: $65.1 million, and Shelter: $53.9 million. It remains to be seen if The Furious can crack the top five list during its ongoing run by outgrossing Jason Statham’s Shelter at the global box office.

As it continues its theatrical run, let’s take a look at how much The Furious would need to earn worldwide to surpass the worldwide totals of the Karate Kid films starring Jackie Chan. First, let’s see how these two Karate Kid movies performed at the worldwide box office.

Jackie Chan’s Karate Kid Films – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

The Karate Kid (2010): $359.1 million

Karate Kid: Legends (2025): $117.1 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate For The Furious

Based on the figures above, it would take The Furious to overtake the 2010 hit The Karate Kid to earn more than $359.1 million worldwide. And to outgross the 2025 film, the Hong Kong actioner would need to earn over $117.1 million globally.

Whether or not The Furious will be able to surpass Karate Kid: Legends will depend on its weekday and weekend holds over the next 4-5 weeks, support from international markets, and word of mouth among moviegoers. However, outgrossing the 2010 film appears to be a more challenging target, especially without the backing of a popular and proven franchise. Having said that, the film’s long-term box office performance will become clearer in the coming weeks.

What Is The Furious All About

Directed by Kenji Tanigaki, the martial arts action film follows the story of an ordinary man, Wang Wei (Xie Miao), who makes it his mission to take on a ruthless criminal empire that has kidnapped his daughter. On his side is Navin (Joe Taslim), a determined journalist whose wife has mysteriously disappeared.

The Furious Trailer

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