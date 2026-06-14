David Frankel’s fashion-drama sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is now in its seventh week in theaters, and it’s still making its presence felt at the box office. After opening to $76.7 million in North America, its domestic total has reached $216.9 million. Combined with its $448.6 million overseas earnings, its current worldwide total now stands at $665.5 million. At the time of writing, it is the fourth-highest-grossing release of 2026, as per Box Office Mojo, and comfortably ranks among the top 200 highest-grossing titles of all time at the worldwide box office.

As it continues its theatrical run, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now closing in on the worldwide earnings of the 2006 animated comedy, Ice Age 2: The Meltdown. Let’s take a look at how much more it needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 vs. Ice Age 2: The Meltdown – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $216.9 million

International: $448.6 million

Worldwide: $665.5 million

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown – Box Office Summary

North America: $195.3 million

International: $472 million

Worldwide: $667.3 million

The above numbers suggest that although The Devil Wears Prada sequel is already ahead of Ice Age 2: The Meltdown in domestic earnings, the competition at the worldwide box office is much tighter. As of now, the star-studded comedy-drama sequel needs to earn more than $1.8 million worldwide to surpass the animated hit in North America.

Considering its current pace and the present stage in its theatrical run, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has a realistic chance to close this gap and achieve that target in the coming days. That said, the final box-office outcome will become clear as it continues its run.

How Much The Devil Wears Prada 2 Needs To Take The Franchise Past $1 Billion

The original 2006 film earned $326.6 million worldwide, and the sequel has so far grossed $665.5 million globally. This means their current combined worldwide earnings are an impressive $992.1 million, and for the franchise to surpass the $1 billion worldwide milestone, the sequel needs to add more than $7.9 million globally. It remains to be seen if it can hit that target during its ongoing run. The final verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 About?

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel follows Runway Magazine’s struggle to stay relevant in a digitally dominated media world. In this changing environment, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) must face new challenges, including dealing with a former assistant-turned-rival, Emily (Emily Blunt), and try to keep the magazine in business. The film also features Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh in key supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

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