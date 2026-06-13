2006 was the year that brought Emily Blunt into the limelight. First, she was appreciated for her performance in the BBC film Gideon’s Daughter. That role won her a Golden Globe Award. Later that year, she starred in David Frankel’s comedy-drama, The Devil Wears Prada, which went on to become a critically acclaimed and commercially successful venture.
Later, she went on to star in several popular films like Dan in Real Life, The Great Buck Howard, Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place, Jungle Cruise, and Oppenheimer. Last year, her performance was praised in Benny Safdie’s sports drama, The Smashing Machine, which co-starred Dwayne Johnson.
Emily Blunt is currently starring in The Devil Wears Prada 2, a sequel to the 2006 hit, and it has grossed an impressive $665.1 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Recently, her latest film, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, was released in theaters. Now, the question is: how much Disclosure Day must earn to take the combined worldwide gross of all films starring Emily Blunt beyond the $7 billion milestone at the global box office? Let’s break down the numbers.
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Emily Blunt’s Filmography—Worldwide Earnings
Here is a list of all theatrical releases starring Emily Blunt (including voice roles and brief appearances), along with their worldwide earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo.
- My Summer of Love (2004): $2.8 million
- The Devil Wears Prada (2006): $326.6 million
- The Jane Austen Book Club (2007): $7.2 million
- Dan in Real Life (2007): $68.5 million
- Charlie Wilson’s War (2007): $119.5 million
- The Great Buck Howard (2008): $0.9 million
- Sunshine Cleaning (2008): $16.6 million
- The Young Victoria (2009): $29.2 million
- The Wolfman (2010): $139.8 million
- Wild Target (2010): $3.5 million
- Gulliver’s Travels (2010): $237.4 million
- Gnomeo & Juliet (2011): $194 million
- The Adjustment Bureau (2011): $127.9 million
- Salmon Fishing in the Yemen (2011): $34.6 million
- Your Sister’s Sister (2011): $3.2 million
- The Five-Year Engagement (2012): $54.2 million
- Looper (2012): $176.5 million
- Arthur Newman (2012): $0.8 million
- The Wind Rises (2013): $137 million
- Edge of Tomorrow (2014): $381.1 million
- Into the Woods (2014): $212.9 million
- Sicario (2015): $85 million
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016): $165 million
- The Girl on the Train (2016): $173.2 million
- Animal Crackers (2017): $13.3 million
- My Little Pony: The Movie (2017): $60.3 million
- A Quiet Place (2018): $341 million
- Sherlock Gnomes (2018): $90.5 million
- Mary Poppins Returns (2018): $362.5 million
- A Quiet Place Part II (2020): $297.4 million
- Wild Mountain Thyme (2020): $1.5 million
- Jungle Cruise (2021): $220.9 million
- Oppenheimer (2023): $975.8 million
- The Fall Guy (2024): $181.1 million
- IF (2024): $190.5 million
- The Smashing Machine (2025): $21.1 million
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026): $665.1 million
What These Numbers Indicate
From the above figures, it can be observed that the combined global gross of all films starring Emily Blunt is around $6.118 billion. So, for Emily Blunt’s cumulative career worldwide gross to cross the $7 billion milestone, her next film(s) would need to earn more than $882 million globally.
The 43-year-old actress is currently starring in Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi film, Disclosure Day. It remains to be seen if the film can cross the $882 million figure to take her career gross past the $7 billion mark. If the film falls short of this benchmark, she will have to wait for John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part III, which is set to hit theaters July 30, 2027.
Disclosure Day Trailer
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