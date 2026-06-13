2006 was the year that brought Emily Blunt into the limelight. First, she was appreciated for her performance in the BBC film Gideon’s Daughter. That role won her a Golden Globe Award. Later that year, she starred in David Frankel’s comedy-drama, The Devil Wears Prada, which went on to become a critically acclaimed and commercially successful venture.

Later, she went on to star in several popular films like Dan in Real Life, The Great Buck Howard, Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place, Jungle Cruise, and Oppenheimer. Last year, her performance was praised in Benny Safdie’s sports drama, The Smashing Machine, which co-starred Dwayne Johnson.

Emily Blunt is currently starring in The Devil Wears Prada 2, a sequel to the 2006 hit, and it has grossed an impressive $665.1 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Recently, her latest film, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, was released in theaters. Now, the question is: how much Disclosure Day must earn to take the combined worldwide gross of all films starring Emily Blunt beyond the $7 billion milestone at the global box office? Let’s break down the numbers.

Emily Blunt’s Filmography—Worldwide Earnings

Here is a list of all theatrical releases starring Emily Blunt (including voice roles and brief appearances), along with their worldwide earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

My Summer of Love (2004): $2.8 million The Devil Wears Prada (2006): $326.6 million The Jane Austen Book Club (2007): $7.2 million Dan in Real Life (2007): $68.5 million Charlie Wilson’s War (2007): $119.5 million The Great Buck Howard (2008): $0.9 million Sunshine Cleaning (2008): $16.6 million The Young Victoria (2009): $29.2 million The Wolfman (2010): $139.8 million Wild Target (2010): $3.5 million Gulliver’s Travels (2010): $237.4 million Gnomeo & Juliet (2011): $194 million The Adjustment Bureau (2011): $127.9 million Salmon Fishing in the Yemen (2011): $34.6 million Your Sister’s Sister (2011): $3.2 million The Five-Year Engagement (2012): $54.2 million Looper (2012): $176.5 million Arthur Newman (2012): $0.8 million The Wind Rises (2013): $137 million Edge of Tomorrow (2014): $381.1 million Into the Woods (2014): $212.9 million Sicario (2015): $85 million The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016): $165 million The Girl on the Train (2016): $173.2 million Animal Crackers (2017): $13.3 million My Little Pony: The Movie (2017): $60.3 million A Quiet Place (2018): $341 million Sherlock Gnomes (2018): $90.5 million Mary Poppins Returns (2018): $362.5 million A Quiet Place Part II (2020): $297.4 million Wild Mountain Thyme (2020): $1.5 million Jungle Cruise (2021): $220.9 million Oppenheimer (2023): $975.8 million The Fall Guy (2024): $181.1 million IF (2024): $190.5 million The Smashing Machine (2025): $21.1 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026): $665.1 million

What These Numbers Indicate

From the above figures, it can be observed that the combined global gross of all films starring Emily Blunt is around $6.118 billion. So, for Emily Blunt’s cumulative career worldwide gross to cross the $7 billion milestone, her next film(s) would need to earn more than $882 million globally.

The 43-year-old actress is currently starring in Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi film, Disclosure Day. It remains to be seen if the film can cross the $882 million figure to take her career gross past the $7 billion mark. If the film falls short of this benchmark, she will have to wait for John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part III, which is set to hit theaters July 30, 2027.

Disclosure Day Trailer

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