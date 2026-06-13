Michael has done it worldwide as well. It has surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody’s global haul to become the all-time highest-grossing music biopic at the box office. It has defied new releases to achieve this amazing feat in Hollywood. The Jaafa Jackson starrer movie is the biggest live-action Hollywood release of the year. It might even beat Oppenheimer to become the biggest biopic ever. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

In North America, the music biopic remained above $1 million for days until this Thursday. It collected a solid $870k on its 7th Thursday at the North American box office, down 31.7% from last Thursday. It is reportedly part of the select 21-member club of movies with the longest domestic streak above $1 million in history, at 48 days. The domestic total of the movie is $358.6 million.

According to reports, Michael reached $553.3 million in international box-office cume on Thursday. Allied to the domestic cume of $358.6 million, the worldwide cume has reached $911.9 million. It is still on track to hit the $1 billion milestone worldwide with such strong legs overseas. Michael would thus become the first live-action film of the year to hit this global milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $358.6 million

International – $553.3 million

Worldwide – $911.9 million

Officially surpasses Bohemian Rhapsody worldwide

Bohemian Rhapsody is a musical biopic focusing on the life of Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of the British rock band Queen. Rami Malek played the lead role and won the Best Actor Academy Award. The film grossed $911 million worldwide, becoming the all-time highest-grossing music biopic. Michael has now surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody as the new all-time highest-grossing music biopic worldwide in under 50 days!

The film is expected to beat Oppenheimer as the all-time biggest biopic worldwide. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael chronicles the early life of Michael Jackson, including his time in the Jackson Five, and then his rise to become the artist whose creative ambition fueled a pursuit of becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. Michael was released on April 24, and it is also available on digital platforms as PVOD.

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