The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s First Epic Beats Dunkirk( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures/Warner Bros. Entertainment )

The Odyssey is not just a movie anymore; it has become a global event drawing historic box-office numbers. In just 11 days and two weekends, the film has emerged as Christopher Nolan’s 6th highest-grossing movie of all time at the worldwide box office. It is expected to cross $700 million worldwide today. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Odyssey makes history with its 2nd weekend gross in North America

It has recorded the biggest second weekend ever in Christopher Nolan’s career, even beating The Dark Knight’s long-standing record. The mythological epic collected a massive $90 million on its three-day weekend at the North American box office. It is the 2nd-biggest second weekend ever for R-rated films and the 3rd-biggest for any July release. The epic has registered the smallest drop ever for a $100 million+ opener, and in ten days, it has hit $289.4 million in cume.

The Odyssey crosses $650 million at the worldwide box office

The Odyssey by Christopher Nolan collected a huge amount in its 2nd weekend at the box office overseas. The movie collected $137.7 million at the international box office, down just 1.9% from last weekend. It has hit $362.6 million in cumulative box office across 73 international markets. Allied to the domestic total, the movie’s worldwide box office is $652 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $289.4 million

International – $362.6 million

Worldwide – $652.0 million

Beats Dunkirk as Christopher Nolan’s 6th highest-grossing film ever worldwide

Dunkirk is a war film directed by Christopher Nolan that depicts the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II from the perspectives of people on land, at sea, and in the air. Featuring an ensemble cast, the movie grossed $550 million worldwide and became Nolan’s 6th-highest-grossing film ever. But this weekend, history has been rewritten by The Odyssey, as it surpassed Dunkirk and became the new 6th-highest-grossing movie ever, according to Christopher Nolan.

The Odyssey is not only on track to become Nolan’s highest-grossing film worldwide, but it could also beat Deadpool & Wolverine as the all-time highest-grossing R-rated movie. However, its collections would depend on how it holds overseas against Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Christopher Nolan’s first epic ever was released on July 17.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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