The Odyssey IMAX Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Creates History As The Fastest To $100 Million Without China (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey is the first epic by Christopher Nolan, and it is leaving everyone stunned by its spectacular box-office achievements in less than fifteen days. It has now become the fastest film in history to cross a major milestone in IMAX screenings worldwide. It will soon beat the IMAX lifetime totals of Ne Zha 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and many more blockbusters in just three weekends. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film delivered one of the strongest second-weekend holds ever at the North American box office while simultaneously crossing the $600 million milestone worldwide, with IMAX screenings playing a major role in its success. Since it was filmed using IMAX cameras, audiences have been flocking to premium-format theaters to experience Christopher Nolan’s epic exactly as it was intended to be seen, driving exceptional IMAX box office numbers around the globe.

The Odyssey crosses $100 million worldwide in IMAX screenings

According to reports, The Odyssey scored $48 million at the worldwide box office through IMAX screenings alone in its second weekend. It dropped by 7.3% from its opening weekend as the biggest 2nd weekend of all time in IMAX theaters. It includes $62 million from the international markets and $78 million at the North American box office from the IMAX screenings.

Based on box office analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie has crossed the $100 million milestone worldwide in IMAX screenings. The current IMAX global total of the mythological epic is $140 million. It is expected to cross the $150 million milestone in IMAX screenings very soon.

The Odyssey became the all-time 11th highest-grossing film in IMAX theaters

According to the report, The Odyssey has become the 11th highest-grossing film of all time in IMAX theaters. It will beat Avengers: Infinity War and Interstellar today. Later this week, the film is tracking to surpass IMAX lifetime totals of Ne Zha 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Oppenheimer in its 3rd weekend. Therefore, The Odyssey will break into the all-time top 5 IMAX releases in just three weekends.

More about the movie

The Odyssey will cross $700 million at the worldwide box office this weekend, and at this pace, it could cross $1 billion in its original run. After 11 days, the worldwide total of the film is $639.6 million. The Odyssey was released on July 17.

Box office summary

Domestic – $286.4 million

International – $353.3 million

Worldwide – $639.7 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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