Ne Zha 2 and Zootopia 2 stunned audiences with their box-office collections. One is the all-time highest-grossing animated film, and the other is right behind at #2. But which film has the best budget-to-box office returns? The Zootopia sequel is still running in theaters and earning decent numbers despite being available on Disney+. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Zootopia 2 at the box office

The Disney sequel collected $100.26 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It collected $427.9 million so far and is still counting in North America. It is running even after 115 days. The film grossed $1.86 billion worldwide and was made for $150 million. The movie raked in 1140% more than its enormous budget so far. Since it is still running in theaters, Zootopia 2 is expected to earn even more.

Ne Zha 2 at the box office

Ne Zha 2 is a Chinese animated fantasy movie based on the Chinese mythological character and Xu Zhonglin’s 16th-century novel Investiture of the Gods. It set new records not just for animated features but for movies overall. It is the first animated film to cross $2 billion, the all-time highest-grossing animation worldwide, and the highest-grossing film in a single territory. Ne Zha 2 crossed $1 billion in 11 days, and that too in a single territory. Worldwide, the Chinese juggernaut raked in over $2.2 billion in its theatrical run [via Luiz Fernando].

According to reports, the Ne Zha sequel was made on a budget of $80 million, meaning it collected 27.5x its modest budget. It is about 2650% above the production cost. It is the biggest hit in the world cinema in 2025. It changed people’s perspectives and became a cultural phenomenon.

Ne Zha 2 vs Zootopia 2 – Budget-to-Box Office Returns

As mentioned above, Ne Zha 2 collected 2650% more than its production cost worldwide. On the other hand, Zootopia 2‘s budget-to-box-office returns are much lower than those of the Chinese masterpiece. The Zootopia sequel earned 1140% more than the production cost. Therefore, Ne Zha 2 is in the lead, with returns over 132.4% higher than its competitor.

Both Zootopia 2 and Ne Zha 2 are available on JioHotstar for Indian viewers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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