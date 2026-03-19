The much-awaited trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally dropped, sending fans into a frenzy. It has reignited excitement around one of Hollywood’s most bankable superhero franchises. While the spotlight is firmly on what’s next, it is also the perfect time to look back at the numbers game. The Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies have not only dominated the global box office but also delivered wildly different returns compared to their production budgets. So which installment truly aced the profitability test? Scroll below to find out.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Budget – $175 million

Worldwide – $880.9 million

Returns – 5x

It was Tom Holland’s first solo Spidey movie in the Sony-MCU shared universe, following his introduction in Captain America: Civil War. Homecoming was a solid reboot and launch for Holland’s Peter Parker. Robert Downey Jr‘s cameo also helped boost the film’s collection. Sony’s decision to share Spider-Man with the MCU is one of its best.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Budget – $160 million

Worldwide – $1.13 billion

Returns – 7x

Following the success of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home was released and earned far more than the first installment. Jake Gyllenhaal made his Marvel debut with this movie, and the strategic release of Far From Home in the same year as Avengers: Endgame paid off as it collected $1.13 billion globally.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Budget – $200 million

Worldwide – $1.92 billion

Returns – 9.6x

Led by Tom Holland, the film starred Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, resulting in a box-office juggernaut. According to reports, while the ROI is huge, the massive marketing costs slightly balance the equation.

Best Return On Budget

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home – 9.6x

2. Spider-Man: Far From Home – 7x

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming – 5x

Although No Way Home shows the best returns, with massive marketing costs, the effective returns are slightly lower than they appear. Far From Home strikes the best balance between moderate budget and massive returns, making it the most profitable in terms of ROI among the trilogy. On the other hand, Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly garnered 500 million views in less than 24 hours and is scheduled for release on July 31.

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