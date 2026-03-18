The Revenant, directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu released in 2015 and earned Leonardo DiCaprio his first Academy Award in the Best Actor category. The Oscar-winning movie turns 10 this year, and on its 10th anniversary, The Revenant has been re-released in theaters. With this new chance comes a ray of hope that it could cross a major milestone at the domestic box office. Kee scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, released in 2015, the film collected $474k on its original opening weekend at the domestic box office. Made on a reported budget of $135 million, it earned almost 4x that cost worldwide. The action movie received twelve nominations at the 88th Academy Awards and won three Oscars, including Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

The Revenant’s 10th anniversary re-release at the box office

Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Revenant collected $189k across 200 theaters at the box office in North America on its re-release opening weekend. The exhibitors have increased the number of screens to 900 at present. It added another $20k on Monday, down 43.1% from Sunday. Therefore, the film’s cumulative total at the box office in North America has reached $549k.

How much more does it need to take the domestic haul to the $190 million mark?

The Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer action movie earned $184.18 million at the box office [Via Box Office Mojo]. The 10th-anniversary re-release is helping the movie close in on the $190 million domestic milestone. However, it still needs about $6 million to reach the $190 million target. It seems unlikely the film will achieve this mark during this re-run, but the Oscars buzz is still going around, and Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated this year as well, which could boost the film’s collections.

The Revenant has collected $14.3k internationally so far during this 10th-anniversary re-release, bringing the overseas total to $349.3 million. The global total for the film on rerun is $563k, and thus the overall worldwide total is $533.5 million.

Box office summary

Domestic – $184.2 million

International – $349.3 million

Worldwide – $533.5 million

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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