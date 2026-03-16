Although Ryan Coogler’s horror sensation Sinners earned a record-breaking 16 nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, it wasn’t the film that secured the most wins this year. That honor went to Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller One Battle After Another, which took home six Oscars against 13 nominations, compared to Sinners’ four trophies.

The third-biggest winner of the night was Guillermo del Toro’s Gothic sci-fi drama Frankenstein, which bagged three awards. However, the biggest winners of the 2026 Oscars aren’t necessarily the films that earned the most at the global box office. Let’s take a look at the top five highest-grossing Oscar-winning films of 2026, irrespective of category or number of wins.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Oscar-Winning Films of 2026

Here are the top five highest-grossing Academy Award winners of 2026, ranked according to their worldwide earnings at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Avatar: Fire and Ash: $1.484 billion F1: $633.7 million Sinners: $369.4 million Weapons: $270 million One Battle After Another: $209.5 million

The box office numbers above indicate the gap between a film’s Oscar wins and its theatrical performance. For instance, One Battle After Another turned out to be the biggest winner of the night in terms of trophies (six wins, including Best Picture). But it ranks last among the year’s top five highest-grossing Oscar-winning films at the global box office. Interestingly, Zach Cregger’s Weapons bagged one Oscar but performed better than One Battle After Another in terms of worldwide earnings.

On the other hand, James Cameron’s sci-fi threequel Avatar: Fire and Ash delivered massive box office numbers and grossed $1.484 billion worldwide. It has comfortably topped the list above, but Fire and Ash didn’t win any other major Oscars, except for the Best Visual Effects category. Meanwhile, films like F1 and Sinners showed that movies that have delivered a strong theatrical performance also have the ability to score a win at the Oscars.

What’s Avatar: Fire and Ash All About

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Oscars 2026: Where One Battle After Another Ranks Among The Last 10 Best Picture Winners At The Worldwide Box Office

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