The 98th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars 2026, once again turned the iconic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles into a fashion runway. Films like One Battle After Another and Sinners led the night with the biggest wins. Celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Michael B. Jordan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and more graced the red carpet, looking absolutely gorgeous in their custom-tailored outfits. Here’s a look at the best-dressed celebrities who stole the spotlight at the Oscars 2026.

1. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway stunned at the red carpet wearing a floral, body-fitted mermaid gown, which she paired with gloves and a beautiful neckpiece from Bulgari. The Devil Wears Prada actress channeled her character Emily on stage as well.

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2. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Priyanka has never let her fans down when it comes to fashion. She wore a gorgeous white strapless gown from Dior, which had ruffles along the line of the split in the bottom, and paired it with a diamond neckpiece and earrings. On the other hand, Nick Jonas complimented her in a black tuxedo, which he paired with a bow tie.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas x 98th #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MCCj1HOQH1 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026

3. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan knows how to sway hearts. He looked absolutely dapper in an all-black ensemble. The Sinners actor maintained the intensity of the character from the film in his outfit, but it was the brooch that he wore at the back, attached by a chain, that made him look even finer.

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4. Emma Stone

Emma Stone went with more of a Hollywood classic look. She wore a stunning shimmery white gown with a square neckline in front and a backless detailing with cap sleeves from Louis Vuitton couture collection. She completed the look with Repossi earrings and a side-parted bob haircut. It was minimalist but glamorous indeed.

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5. Chris Evans-Alba Baptista

The newlywed couple, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista, walked down the Oscars 2026 red carpet, looking absolutely beautiful. The Marvel actor looked dashing in his Giorgio Armani tux, which he accessorized with a bow tie, sunglasses, and a Chopard watch and cufflinks. On the other hand, his wife stunned in a white satin Zuhair Murad gown that featured a thigh-high slit.

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6. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio, as usual, went with his classic look. At the 2026 Oscars red carpet, he wore a black tuxedo with a crisp white shirt, accessorized with a Rolex watch and a bee pin at the collar. However, it was the moustache of the One Battle After Another actor that stole the limelight.

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Every year, the Oscars red carpet gives us major fashion moments, but somehow, that spark and excitement were lacking this year. It felt like the celebrities didn’t put much effort into turning everyone’s heads at the event. It was a very cold red carpet event, if I may say so.

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