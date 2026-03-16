The wait is over. Winners of the 98th Academy Awards have finally been revealed. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle Another leads the pack with six wins, followed by Ryan Coogler’s Sinners (four wins) and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein with three Oscar wins.

Despite the widespread recognition, some acclaimed films and heartfelt performances that many fans expected to score big were surprisingly left out. On the other hand, the star-studded night also had its share of surprises. Without undermining the winners, let’s take a look at the top five shocking wins at the 2026 Oscars that may have caught many fans off guard, albeit not necessarily in a negative way.

1. Amy Madigan—Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Weapons)

Veteran actress Amy Madigan has received several accolades throughout her prolific acting career. She was previously nominated for an Academy Award in the same category for the 1985 drama Twice in a Lifetime, but did not win. At 75, the talented actress has finally secured her first Oscar for her performance in Zach Cregger’s supernatural horror film Weapons.

While her victory is well deserved, it may have surprised many fans because horror films historically have not enjoyed much success at the Oscars. In that sense, Amy Madigan’s win also marks a positive moment for the genre, which is slowly beginning to receive greater recognition at major awards ceremonies.

2. Michael B. Jordan – Best Actor in a Leading Role (Sinners)

Michael B. Jordan delivered a powerful and heartfelt performance in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, making his Best Actor win a well-deserved recognition of his work. However, the result still came as a big surprise to many viewers. That’s mainly because Timothée Chalamet had been considered arguably the strongest frontrunner in the category, and his loss left several cinephiles disappointed and shocked.

3. Mr. Nobody Against Putin – Best Documentary Feature Film

Mr. Nobody Against Putin emerged as the winner in the Best Documentary Feature Film category, a result that might have surprised many viewers. Geeta Gandbhir’s Netflix documentary, The Perfect Neighbor, which examines a violent tragedy through police body-cam footage, had been discussed among fans as a strong contender for the Oscar. This is not to suggest that the victory of Mr. Nobody against Putin is not a worthy one. However, the outcome still came as a shock to many who expected The Perfect Neighbor to take home the award.

4. Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Best Cinematography (Sinners)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw delivered exceptional work behind the camera for Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which earned widespread praise for its stunning visuals. Her Oscar win was surprising, not because she wasn’t a deserving winner, but because it was a historic moment: she became the first woman ever to win the Academy Award for Best Cinematography. Interestingly, this was not her first collaboration with Ryan Coogler. She had previously worked with the filmmaker on the 2022 MCU blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

5. The Singers & Two People Exchanging Saliva – Best Live Action Short Film

One of the biggest surprises of the night came in the Best Live Action Short Film category, where both The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva were declared winners. The Academy rarely awards two films in the same category, making this tie a particularly unusual and memorable moment of the ceremony. This has happened only six times before in Oscar history. Because such outcomes are so uncommon at the Oscars, the result left many fans surprised. The award was announced by Kumail Nanjiani.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Oscars 2026 Predictions: 3 Filmmakers Who Could Finally Win Their First Best Director Academy Award

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News