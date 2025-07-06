Max added Sinners to its streaming library on July 4, 2025, and the audience has not wasted any time since then. The vampire thriller, which was already a hit in theaters earlier this year, has found a new wave of popularity online.

The film, released by Warner Bros. Pictures and directed by Ryan Coogler, opened to a strong start on Max, landing at No. 2 on FlixPatrol’s Top 10 charts. Only A Minecraft Movie, still riding high from its massive box office run, kept the top spot.

A knock at the door, a knockout cinematic experience. Watch out for #SinnersMovie – coming to Digital 6/3. pic.twitter.com/Tq34zuVlnl — SinnersMovie (@SinnersMovie) May 28, 2025

Sinners Dominate International Markets On Day One

However, the numbers hint at a shift. On its first day alone, Sinners climbed to No. 1 in 28 countries across Europe, Asia, and Australia. Minecraft, on the other hand, remains ahead in 21 regions and holds second place in most others, but that lead might not last long. With full data from global territories still rolling in, Sinners is positioned to rise higher in the coming days.

Michael B. Jordan Plays Dual Lead In Ryan Coogler’s Supernatural Story

The film follows two twin brothers with a criminal past who return home only to face a dark force waiting for them. Michael B. Jordan plays both leads, supported by a cast that includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, and Delroy Lindo.

Sinners Is A Certified Hit

Audiences and critics also responded strongly. Sinners received a 97% rating from critics and a 96% score from viewers and earned both Certified Fresh and Verified Hot badges on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sinners pulled in $364 million globally (per Box Office Mojo) on a $90 million budget, with a strong domestic showing. Its rival, A Minecraft Movie, did not fare as well with critics but still made $954 million thanks to loyal fans of the game.

Sinners Box Office Summary

Domestic – $278 million

International – $86 million

Worldwide – $364 million

Despite the film’s success, Coogler seems uninterested in turning Sinners into a franchise. After years of sequels and shared universes, he made this one for himself. For now, Sinners stands alone, and it’s streaming now on Max.

