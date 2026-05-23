The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Nikki standing her ground now that she knew that Victor was behind the Jack and Patty mess on the yacht. Holden and Claire’s trip took an unexpected turn as sparks flew between them. And then lastly, Jack made a bad decision.

From worry and surprises to updates and shocking choices, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless, May 25–29: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 25, 2026

The first day of the week will air an encore episode from 2019. It will see Victor making a dangerous decision, Victoria plotting her revenge against Phyllis, Chelsea’s past catching up with her, and last but not least, romance blooming for Devon and Elena. Will you be tuning in for this old episode?

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

The first new episode of the week features Victor gaining leverage against Phyllis. What will it be and how will he use it? Next, Billy tells Adam about Sally’s pregnancy. How will he react? Will he show jealousy, or will he try to fake a front? Patty makes a distress call about Jack. What has happened?

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Lily sees Cane in a new light. Is this the start of their new romance? On the other hand, Abby makes a promise to Devon. Could this be about Mariah? Or is this about their marriage? Or about Dominic? When Nick’s life hangs in the balance, who will be able to save him? Will it be Sharon or Victor?

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Victor makes a shocking decision to help Nick. What will he do? Victoria seeks Jack’s help. Is this regarding Nikki? Holden and Stephanie receive news on Malcolm’s condition. Are they about to get good or bad news? Nikki is haunted by her dreams. What new health issues is she facing?

Friday, May 29, 2026

The final episode of the week features Victor and Nikki forcing Nick to face his issues. But will he be able to? Phyllis gives Patty a history lesson. Is this about her past? Lastly, Kyle gives Jack surprising news about Diane.

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Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers (May 22, 2026): Holden & Claire’s Trip Takes An Unexpected Turn While Jack Makes A Bad Decision

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