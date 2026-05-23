Toy Story 5 is set to be released next month, and with that, Pixar could be recording the biggest opening since Inside Out 2. The long-range projections are already going viral, and they look very optimistic. As it remains a cornerstone for Pixar since the original movie revolutionized animation in 1995, all eyes are now on the upcoming movie’s box-office projections. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Over the decades, Woody and the gang have evolved into multi-generational icons, helping the franchise become a critical and commercial powerhouse. The Toy Story franchise remains one of Disney and Pixar’s most recognizable IPs worldwide. The previous film released in the pre-COVID era opened with strong numbers; since then, things have changed, yet the long-term outlook is tracking very hopeful.

How much is the film tracking to earn in its opening weekend?

According to Box Office Theory‘s long-range forecast, the movie is expected to earn more than the opening weekend of Toy Story 4. According to the early estimates, Toy Story 5 is tracking to earn between $130 million and $160 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend, which would instantly place it among the biggest family-film launches ever.

Could become one of the biggest launches since Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 was released in 2024 and grossed $154.2 million in its three-day opening weekend in North America. If Toy Story 5 lands in the upper end of the projected range, it would beat Inside Out 2 as well. Even if it earns on the lower end of the early estimates, it would be the biggest debut weekend for Pixar since the 2024 blockbuster.

According to reports, 2019’s Toy Story 4 recorded the biggest opening weekend in the Toy Story franchise. The 2019 Tom Hanks starrer collected $120.9 million at the domestic box office in its debut. Thus, the upcoming movie is poised to beat Toy Story 4’s debut as the franchise’s best opening weekend. The numbers are expected to change over time as we approach their release.

More about the movie

The official synopsis reads, “After Woody left Bonnie to help abandoned toys find owners, Jessie becomes the leader of Bonnie’s room, with Buzz Lightyear as her second-in-command. However, a now eight-year-old Bonnie has become enamored of her new favorite plaything, a frog-like tablet named Lilypad.” Toy Story 5 will be released on June 19.

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