Back in 2004, animated holiday adventure The Polar Express wowed audiences of all ages. It was the ideal Christmas movie that not only won hearts during the time of its release but became an instant classic, winning over audiences for over two decades. And at the center of this festive extravaganza one man did way more than expected: Tom Hanks.

Hanks didn’t just play one character. He played seven. That’s right! Seven different roles, all in one Christmas movie. Directed by Back to the Future mastermind Robert Zemeckis, this wasn’t just a warm-and-fuzzy Christmas tale. It was a full-on tech experiment. The film dived headfirst into motion-capture animation.

Robert Zemeckis Wanted Tom Hanks To Play Every Character In The Movie

Hanks wasn’t just the narrator or Santa but basically half the cast. His character list in the film included Hero Boy (the physical performance only), the Conductor, the Hobo, Hero Boy’s Father, Scrooge Puppet, Santa Claus, and the Narrator. That’s seven distinct characters, each with different personalities, mannerisms, and voices.

Zemeckis actually had an even wilder idea. He wanted Hanks to play every single character in the movie. Hanks was understandably confused (and slightly horrified) by the suggestion. In a past interview with IGN, the actor recalled:

“There’s only so much that I can internally grasp as an actor and on the day of tests that we did I played five or six or seven roles in the course of that day, and I said: ‘Bob, I’m exhausted here.’” He also joked about whether he was supposed to play the female characters and all the elves, too. At some point, sanity prevailed, and the role count was trimmed down to seven.

Not The High-Tech But The Book Got Tom Hanks Hooked

Despite all the high-tech buzz around The Polar Express, Tom Hanks didn’t sign on because of the animation. It wasn’t the fancy new mo-cap gear or the ambitious scope. The real reason he got on board was the source material.

The 1985 children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg had already become a holiday tradition in the Hanks household. He read it to his kids every Christmas, year after year. That connection made the film more than just a project; it was personal. That story, those images, that tone, he already loved it. So when it came to adapting it for the big screen, he didn’t hesitate.

He praised the book’s ability to hook readers page after page and spoke fondly of how each read became a ritual at home during the holidays. Once he stepped onto the mo-cap stage, his mission became clear: bringing that magic to life, even if it meant turning himself into seven different people.

